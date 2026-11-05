Sci Fi Movie Premieres This Week: Godzilla Minus Zero, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Paradise Lost, and More

Sci Fi and Fantasy Movie Premieres for the Weekend of November 6th:

This week brings quite a number of sci fi and fantasy films, both in major release and in limited engagements. The biggest of these is Godzilla Minus Zero which arrives in theaters on Friday. Today, the Indian fantasy Ramayana: Birth of a Legend has its premiere in IMAX theaters. In limited release, the latest film from Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan), Paradise Lost, arrives on Friday. And joining that are the time-bending Zi as well as the post-apocalyptic Littermates. Arriving on VOD are Resident Evil and Beware Boiúna. You can see the schedule of current and upcoming sci fi and fantasy movies at this link.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend: Part 1

IMAX, November 5

Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together.

Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari

Starring: Namit Malhotra, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor

Godzilla Minus Zero

In Theaters, November 6

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. Additionally confirmed out of CinemaCon, Ryunosuke Kamiki, the hero who faced Godzilla’s terror in Godzilla Minus One, returns as Koichi Shikishima, and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo.

Directed by: Takashi Yamazaki

Starring: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Min Tanaka, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masami Nagasawa

Littermates

In Theaters-Limited, November 6

Imagine waking up after society’s collapse with no memory, no voice, and a complete stranger calling the shots. This bizarre dystopian dark comedy from filmmakers Scott Tinkham and Michael Woloson follows two amnesiac survivors, Liam (Joey Bader) and Mel (Kaylee McGregor), who find themselves in a mysterious estate, where their caretaker teaches them to speak and rewards good behavior with strange little tokens called “nifties.” But is this strange man really protecting them from the outside world, or keeping them prisoner for his own mysterious purposes?

Directed by: Scott Tinkham, Michael Woloson

Starring: Joey Bader, Kaylee McGregor

Zi

In Theaters-Limited, November 6

Time, memory, and identity get tangled in this quietly mysterious drama from Columbus and After Yang filmmaker Kogonada. Michelle Mao stars as a young violinist in Hong Kong haunted by visions of her future self. But when a chance encounter with an American stranger (Haley Lu Richardson) leads to an unexpected night together, the boundaries between past, present, and future begin to blur into a surreal journey of self-discovery.

Directed by: Kogonada

Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Mao, Jin Ha

Paradise Lost

In Theaters-Limited, November 6

What happens when the person you’ve spent years missing finally comes home, but isn’t quite the person you remember? From Train to Busan filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho comes this sci-fi-tinged psychological thriller starring Kim Hyun-joo as a mother who spends nine years finding comfort in a virtual version of her young missing son. But when he unexpectedly returns, all grown up and practically a stranger, she begins questioning who she’s actually welcomed home. Suddenly, the reunion she’s spent years dreaming of becomes her greatest source of fear.

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Starring: Kim Hyun-joo, Bae Hyun-sung

You can see the schedule of all the current and upcoming sci fi and fantasy movies at this link.

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The post Sci Fi Movie Premieres This Week: Godzilla Minus Zero, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Paradise Lost, and More appeared first on Axiom's Edge Sci Fi.