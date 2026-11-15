Credit: ESPN

ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan turned himself in to authorities and was arrested in Nashville on Wednesday after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his pickup truck and leaving the scene earlier this month.

Just days later, it seems that Ryan will still appear on ESPN’s programming, including Sunday’s edition (10 a.m. ET) of the network’s NFL pregame show, Sunday NFL Countdown.

ESPN released a statement on Saturday night saying, “As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown.”

According to Nashville police, the pedestrians were crossing Broadway Street with a walk sign when Ryan turned right before “running over both victims’ feet,” along with “making contact with one of the individuals’ legs.”

Ryan allegedly kept driving, but the victims caught up to him at a red light. “They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away,” per the police statement.

The former head coach of the New York Jets (2009-14) and Buffalo Bills (2015-16) faces six misdemeanors: two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal.

After the news of Ryan’s arrest emerged on Wednesday, ESPN issued the following statement when reached by Awful Announcing for comment: “We are aware and are in touch with Rex.”

Ryan, 63, has been an analyst on ESPN since 2017 and stars on Sunday NFL Countdown alongside Mike Greenberg, Randy Moss, Alex Smith, Tedy Bruschi, and Adam Schefter. He’s also a frequent guest on ESPN’s Get Up.

Update: Rex Ryan indeed appeared on Sunday’s edition of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN.

Rex Ryan is indeed on ESPN’s ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ today. https://t.co/q6wL054H6x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2026

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