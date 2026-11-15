Credit: NBC

The sports media world suffered a devastating loss with the sudden passing of beloved broadcaster Dan Hicks this week at the age of 64. Hicks delivered a remarkable career as a play-by-play broadcaster, headlined by 35 years as a versatile voice for NBC Sports, which included iconic calls in golf and the Olympics.

Additionally, Hicks was NBC’s voice of Notre Dame football from 2014 to 2016 and took over in the prestigious role again in 2024. And in that second stint, Hicks spent the three seasons working alongside Jason Garrett in the NBC booth.

Hicks and Garrett were scheduled to work together again for Saturday’s Notre Dame game against Boston College until the tragic news of Hicks’ death from an acute illness. Jason Benetti stepped in to call the game for NBC and did a beautiful job paying tribute to Hicks throughout the day.

In the moments ahead of kickoff, Benetti delivered an emotional message about being in the booth.

“A campus that was so full of joy this week; our broadcast booth feels very hollow right now here at NBC Sports,” Benetti said. “Our colleague of 35 years, Dan Hicks, passed away on Wednesday. I wish I wasn’t here right now. Jason Benetti, Jason Garrett. I wish Dan was here right now. And I know everybody does.”

“I know how close you and he were, Jason,” Benetti said to Garrett.

Garrett then opened up on the friendship he had with Hicks and explained what a great person Hicks was beyond the broadcasting accolades.

“You know, Hicksy had some of the most iconic calls in any sporting event in history,” Garrett began. “What I always loved about Hicksy, it never was about him. It was always about embracing the moment and highlighting the people involved. And that’s how he lived his life. As legendary a broadcaster as he was, he was a better guy. Devoted husband, and father, and friend. He was always so generous to me in the booth. I can’t tell you the number of times that he would look over to me and say, ‘How you doing? Do you need anything? Can I tee you up?’ That was his line.”

“He had an amazing spirit,” Garrett continued. “He brightened every room that he went into, and he was so funny. We had so much fun together. He told great stories. And he was a great impersonator. He used to do Tom Brokaw, and [Bob Costas], and John Facenda. We actually had him once do JFK. He called a play doing JFK.

“You know, yesterday, you were with us,” Garrett said to Benetti. “Everybody from NBC went over to the Grotto here at Notre Dame to light a candle and say a prayer for him and his family. And I was walking back, and there was a sign on Notre Dame’s campus that said, ‘What does it mean to live a good life?’ And I thought about Hicksy. You know, brightening people’s lives, and striving each day to make the world a better place. And that’s just who he was. That’s why everybody loved him so much. That’s why these tributes that we’ve all seen over the last few days are just remarkable.”

Garrett proceeded to tell his favorite story about Hicks.

“And I have so many stories of him, but my favorite happened right here,” Garrett explained. “Before every game, Notre Dame is a mecca. People come far and wide to see the Irish play football. We had so many people. It’s like Grand Central Station in this booth every week. Whether it’s family, or friends, or former players coming in here, and invariably, it would be like 15 minutes before the game. We’re just about to get going. Hicksy is knee-deep in his preparation.

“And every single time, he would spin his chair around, and he would welcome the people in. It might be two five-year-old kids with their parents and grandparents. And he would show them his spotting board. He’d go over to the telestrator and let them play with that. And show them the view, or the cameras that we had. And we’d get right here in this very spot. And we’d do this team selfie together. And Hicksy didn’t even know these people, but he was right in the middle, hugging them, and smiling with them.

“It’s just who he was. He just went above and beyond trying to make people’s lives better and their day brighter. It’s just who he was and why we loved him so, so much. One of the greatest privileges of my life is to call him my partner and my friend. And we’re going to miss him very, very much.”

“You know how beautiful it is that you’re smiling when you’re thinking about him, though?” Benetti responded.

“He’s the best,” Garrett said.

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