Credit: Unfiltered Soccer Podcast; Brett Davis - Imagn Images

Most American soccer fans will likely be thrilled to see reports this week linking legendary Spanish coach Pep Guardiola’s name linked to the USMNT.

But NBC’s Tim Howard, who not only covered Guardiola’s Manchester City squads for the past decade on television but also starred for the USMNT during his playing career, is tempering that excitement.

While reacting to the rumors on his podcast Unfiltered Soccer this week, Howard said Guardiola is “absolutely not the right manager” for the USMNT based on how long of a commitment the Americans need ahead of the next World Cup, as well as Guardiola’s challenging temperament with players.

“Pep Guardiola has only ever succeeded with tier-one players,” Howard said. “People might get upset with this, we have probably tier-three players, globally.”

“But Pep Guardiola, [at FC] Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City … has succeeded, OK? We actually, me, you and every other football fan in the world, we actually don’t know if Pep Guardiola is a good manager coaching level-two or -three players. We do not know.”

Howard explained that part of the reason Guardiola may only be effective coaching top-flight talent is that he is incredibly demanding of players.

“Pep Guardiola has crushed players,” Howard said. “Crushed players that would walk into our national team, and they’d be the best player by, like, three thousand miles. And those players, because of how hard Pep is, withered. So he’s not the guy for me.”

Mauricio Pochettino, who was fielding interest from top clubs in Europe starting before the North American World Cup last summer, is leaving the USMNT for Manchester United. Leaders at U.S. Soccer are expected to talk with Guardiola this upcoming week.

The USMNT will compete in the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2027, followed by the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Hopes remain high that the USMNT’s “golden generation,” led by Christian Pulisic, can deliver on their promise in what could be their final World Cup, in 2030.

The recent influx of cash to U.S. Soccer means it is finally possible for the USMNT to pursue the likes of Pochettino or Guardiola, but Howard is taking a more realistic approach and arguing that Guardiola is not the right fit.

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