Credit: Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union

Jordan Davis had barely unpacked in Jacksonville before he introduced the local press corps to his house rules.

The Jaguars acquired the 26-year-old defensive tackle from the Eagles on Nov. 9, sending Philadelphia a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick a day before the trade deadline. Davis was the third defender Jacksonville landed that Monday, after safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, as the 6-2 Jaguars pushed their chips toward a Super Bowl run.

When Davis met Jacksonville reporters for the first time, though, the opening order of business had nothing to do with run fits or his new defensive coordinator. Instead, he wanted the room to understand how he settles a collision of voices.

“I have a policy when it comes to the media. When a lady is talking, and it’s like two questions at once, the lady always gets the right of way,” he said. “So I just want y’all to know that.”

Davis isn’t the first NFL figure to set a pecking order for reporters, as his former Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata enforced a similar “ladies first” rule in the Philadelphia locker room last November. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has made the courtesy part of his press conference routine, as well.

Jacksonville paid a first-round pick for Davis to clog running lanes. Evidently, he plans to direct traffic in the locker room as well.

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