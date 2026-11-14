Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beloved broadcaster Dan Hicks died unexpectedly this week at the age of 64.

Since then, tributes for Hicks have poured in from across the sporting world, including some from his fellow broadcasters, and others from the athletes whose biggest moments were shared with the masses with the help of his singular voice.

Hicks was known widely as NBC’s voice of golf, as well his role calling several prominent Olympic sports, and as the voice of Notre Dame football for the network. Given the suddenness of his passing, NBC turned to fellow commentator Jason Benetti to step in on short notice to call Saturday’s game for the Irish against Boston College.

It was clear that Benetti did not take his job lightly, and he paid tribute to Hicks several times throughout the day. While opening the broadcast, Benetti encouraged viewers to check in on those they are close with.

“A classic college football rivalry, in classic college football weather,” Benetti said just before kickoff. “The Fighting Irish and the Eagles. And today is one of those days where you remember, for us at NBC Sports, how communal college football is, and how much we enjoy watching this game with the people we care about. Today’s one of those days where, if you’re so inclined, tell the people around you — or the people on your text thread — you appreciate them, and you care about them.”

Notre Dame would force Boston College to punt on its first possession, and nine plays later, quarterback C.J. Carr connected with wide receiver Micah Gilbert, who spun free from a tackle and scurried into the end zone to open the scoring. On the call, Benetti channeled Hicks’s iconic call of Tiger Woods from the 2008 U.S. Open.

“After last week, expect anything different?”

Benetti, 43, has seen his star rise quite a bit over the past few years, expanding his role as he’s moved from Fox to NBC, and has called several big spots of his own. His performance on Saturday was a nice show of respect and appreciation to the people who came before him.

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