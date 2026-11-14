Credit: Fox Sports; First Take on ESPN

Two of the most prominent Heisman Trophy winners in college football media are going at it over the favorite for this year’s award, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Earlier this week in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Desmond Howard questioned Smith’s ability to make a “difference” in “the biggest games.” Howard argued that the case against Smith winning the Heisman went deeper than Ohio State losing its starting quarterback to injury, and that Smith did not have enough superstar “moments” to deserve the award.

Many raised an eyebrow at Howard’s impassioned argument against Smith — widely seen as the best player in college football this year — because Howard is an alum of Ohio State’s rival, Michigan.

The comments clearly drew a reaction across the media as well. During Fox’s broadcast of Ohio State-Northwestern on Saturday, game analyst and former Baylor star Robert Griffin III addressed Howard directly, calling on the College GameDay panelist to “stop hating” and uphold his place in the “Heisman brotherhood.”

“When you talk about the Heisman Trophy, my guy Desmond Howard, he’s been very critical of Jeremiah Smith and said, ‘When does this guy ever show up in big-time games?'” Griffin said on the call. “Well, he’s shown up in big-time games all over the place, and Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State. That’s not the right way to do this, and we’ve got to be better in our Heisman brotherhood.”

Separate from his bias as a Michigan man, Howard’s criticism of Smith doesn’t really hold up. Smith caught eight passes for 144 yards in last year’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 bout in the Big Ten championship game, and then went for 157 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff quarters. This season, Smith caught eight balls for 164 yards and a score early on against Texas, and broke the 200-yard mark with two touchdowns against Iowa three weeks later. Even as the Buckeyes dropped back-to-back games to USC and Oregon, Smith broke 80 yards and scored in each game.

While Griffin certainlyrelishesconflict with other media figures, it’s not hard to see why he called Howard out in this case. Howard took a cheap shot at a gifted and promising young star, making poor use of his immense platform on ESPN. And as a top analyst at Fox, which airs just about every Ohio State game, it is no surprise that Griffin would defend the program and its best player.

The post Robert Griffin III counters Desmond Howard over Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman case: ‘Stop hating’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.