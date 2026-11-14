Credit: SEC Network

The game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels is the only major college football contest shifted to Sunday in the wake of the FAA ground stop affecting flights across the nation.

While several games had to adjust start times, Ole Miss was seemingly the only one that couldn’t make it to their destination in time to play the game on Saturday. The situation drew a strong rebuke from Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny. He issued a blistering statement about the postponement, even saying that the SEC threatened the school with a forfeit if they didn’t agree to the rescheduling.

It’s clear Oklahoma is unhappy because of the logistics of the move and the impact it will have on its fans planning to attend or watch the game. And maybe it is peculiar that Ole Miss is the only school unable to travel to keep the game on Saturday and didn’t want to take a long bus ride to make it happen on schedule.

But on SEC Nation, Paul Finebaum had no sympathy for the Sooners. In fact, he stuck up for the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey and had strong words for Denny for not thinking of the conference as a whole and everyone else who had to navigate unprecedented circumstances.

“I understand the frustration, and none of us really know what happened to Ole Miss. But I believe the administration and Ole Miss did everything they could. What I don’t think is correct is Roger Denny, the athletic director there, pathetically pandering to his fanbase at midnight to try to cover up whatever, I don’t know,” Finebaum said.

“Mr. Denny, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference made a decision for the entire conference and for the safety of everyone. He’s not concerned about what you’re doing with your fanbase. And what Roger Denny has been doing all this year is pandering to his fanbase.”

Finebaum then cited Denny giving head coach Brent Venables a contract extension and underperforming this season, far away from College Football Playoff contention. He then called Denny an “impulsive leader” and even noted his former career as a tax attorney. In saying Oklahoma runs differently than other programs in the conference, he then added that it was “against the code of the SEC.”

“What he did here is really against the code of the SEC to call out a commissioner during a national crisis and emergency. He’s thinking about himself and his fanbase, who’s already on tenderhooks because of the season, and I think he is dead wrong and quite frankly, I think it’s unbecoming of a leader in college athletics or anywhere to do what he did,” Finebaum added.

It’s interesting that Paul Finebaum would reference the “code” of the SEC in the same week that commissioner Greg Sankey called out ESPN announcers for not showing enough deference to the league’s officials. We’ll see if the whole saga provides Oklahoma with some added motivation for the game on Sunday if they feel like the entire SEC machine has turned against them.

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