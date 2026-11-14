Screen grab: 'Rushmore'

Ari Emanuel has a lot on his plate as the CEO of TKO Group and Hollywood superagent. But he had plenty of time to make a statement about the FAA grounding all flights nationwide after a technological malfunction on Friday.

But in a post on social media, Emanuel had a strange target for his anger — former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg served in the role under President Joe Biden but hasn’t been in office since January 2025 when Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 election and his administration took over. Sean Duffy has been in the role since then and has had his own fair share of controversies under his watch, including the chaos that developed over the weekend. At a press conference about the outage, Duffy’s performance was widely panned by people of all political stripes for his lack of leadership.

However, Emanuel saw it was Buttigieg’s fault for not installing enough modern upgrades during his time as secretary. Interestingly, he had nothing to say about the current administration’s role.

“No one’s hands are clean here. However, Mr. Secretary Buttigieg, you had four years in the job and infrastructure money, yet made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS!” Emanuel wrote.

Emanuel’s comments are peculiar given his TKO company has been under fire for their travel policies and business with Saudi Arabia. WWE just held a show in Riyadh around various missile attacks on the city, and employees are starting to speak up about how the company does not care for them and only values profit and greed.

The criticism is also surprising because Emanuel has been a prominent supporter of Barack Obama and longtime Democratic advocate. Of course, his brother Rahm served as White House Chief of Staff under President Obama and also as a Democrat in the House of Representatives and as Mayor of Chicago.

However, in spite of his left-leaning political interests and longtime Democratic party support, Ari Emanuel’s agency represented Donald Trump during his time on The Apprentice. And when Trump was first elected president, Ari Emanuel was reportedly vetted for a potential role in his administration. Just last month in an interview with PBS, Emanuel said he still talks to Trump and values the conversations outside an “echo chamber.”

As chairman of TKO, Ari Emanuel is also head of what stands as arguably the most pro-Trump sports league on the planet in UFC. Trump regularly attends UFC shows and is routinely celebrated by Dana White and many fighters. The MAGAfication of UFC peaked with an event at Trump’s White House this summer and the sitting president even (jokingly?) suggested White become his new press secretary. The ties between WWE and Trump also run deep with the McMahon family longtime friends and partners. Donald Trump is in the WWE Hall of Fame and Linda McMahon serves on Trump’s cabinet.

Having said all of that, it is odd to see Ari Emanuel condemn someone who hasn’t been in the job as Secretary of Transportation for two years, especially as it sounds like something you’d hear from conservative media. Blaming the Biden admin for issues like rising inflation and gas prices was a failed tactic for Republicans before the blue tsumani on Election Day 2026. It speaks to there being something potentially personal between Emanuel and Buttigieg that goes beyond your garden variety politics. Or maybe the political leanings of TKO are starting to rub off on their CEO.

The post TKO CEO Ari Emanuel blames Pete Buttigieg for FAA shutdown appeared first on Awful Announcing.