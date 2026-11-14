Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

College GameDay is making its first appearance at the famed Army-Navy Game for the first time in multiple years.

The flagship ESPN college football program has had on and off appearances at the standalone contest over the years. The last time it made the visit was in 2023 when the game took place in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This year the Army-Navy Game will be at Metlife Stadium in the Meadowlands for the 127th edition of the classic rivalry on December 12. With the expansion of the College Football Playoff, the game will move up a week next year and maintain its standalone date in 2027.

ESPN made the announcement of its latest visit on Saturday morning during the College GameDay live show in Boise State.

GameDay has come under scrutiny like never before with the outsized presence of Pat McAfee transforming the beloved institution and becoming the show’s centerpiece, whether fans like it or not. There’s also the backdrop of ESPN’s mega-contract with the SEC and the show being questioned for repeatedly returning to the same venues multiple times. Some of that criticism has extended to the content of the show, which has been severely lacking in anything substantive outside the SEC and Big Ten.

However, it seems like College GameDay has at least heard some of those criticisms and made a conscious effort to cast a wider net across college football in recent weeks. In fact, the show hasn’t visited an SEC school since all the way back on October 10 at Alabama. Recent stops have included BYU, Utah, and Boise State.

The Army-Navy Game has drawn some of its biggest viewership numbers ever over the past couple of years on CBS. You can certainly make the argument that College GameDay should make the trip every year. And whatever playoff implications may or may not be on the line, it’s a game that has always mattered a great deal to college football and American sports as a whole.

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