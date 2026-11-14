Credit: Aaron Rodgers Instagram

After years of a public family feud, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have fully reconciled with his brother and ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers.

The elder Rodgers has made headlines over the years for his complex relationships regarding his family and various love interests. The rift became public when younger brother Jordan appeared on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. It was revealed that Aaron Rodgers was no longer on speaking terms with his family, including his brother.

While it was thought that actress Olivia Munn and her relationship with Aaron Rodgers could have been at the center of the breakdown of the family dynamic, he insisted that there were deep-rooted issues in the Rodgers clan.

But earlier this year, things suddenly began to change. In July, Aaron Rodgers posted a picture of himself with his parents and other family members, signaling that the longstanding feud had come to an end and that there had been a reconciliation. However, Jordan Rodgers was absent from the photos.

But with Jordan Rodgers in Pittsburgh on Friday night with ESPN to call a college football game between the Pitt Panthers and Florida State Seminoles, Aaron Rodgers dropped by the broadcast booth to say hello. And the brothers posted a picture of their reunion to Instagram to signal to the world that all is now well with the family.

“Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now @pitt_fb @mikemonaco_.” Rodgers’ caption of the photo read.

Say what you will about Aaron Rodgers, his personal beliefs, and some of the decisions he’s made over the years. But it’s great to see him fully reconciled with his family after so many years of pain and sadness, especially his brother. Jordan Rodgers has built a nice career as an ESPN college football analyst. Rodgers is flying high with the Pittsburgh Steelers and now happily married. He credited his wife this offseason with helping the healing process and move forward. And hopefully the Rodgers brothers can now enjoy each other’s company and make up for lost time.

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