Desmond Howard calls out Jeremiah Smith

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images, ESPN

Jeremiah Smith may be the Heisman Trophy favorite at the moment, but the star wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes is taking fire from both friends and enemies.

Smith somehow remains in the top spot in the Heisman rankings in spite of the disastrous nosedive of the Ohio State season and the pressure facing Ryan Day in Columbus. It all started spiraling after quarterback Julian Sayin went down with an injury against the Indiana Hoosiers. Day chose to go with true freshman Luke Fahey as the backup instead of five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair and the Buckeyes have lost consecutive games by double digits for the first time in years.

It was clear that Smith was visibly frustrated during OSU’s embarrassing home loss to Oregon. And he was controversially called a “petulant child” by beat writer Jeremy Birmingham. Now he’s receiving criticism from a place where you would more naturally suspect, a prominent Michigan alum.

ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard called out Jeremiah Smith on Friday for his lack of impact on the Buckeyes. Howard appeared on First Take and questioned the entirety of the Heisman field, saying that nobody has stood out yet for having a big moment in a big game. He would know that first-hand as his punt return touchdown against the Buckeyes in the biggest rivalry in the sport propelled his own campaign in 1991.

“When you talk about Jeremiah, it’s more than just losing Julian Sayin. You’ve got to have those moments. In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game in the last two years. This season and last season. Give me that game. As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that makes me say ‘he was the guy,'” Howard said.

Desmond Howard hasn’t exactly been neutral in his commentary about Ohio State over the years as he routinely picks against the Buckeyes. That’s fine, it’s what rivalry is all about. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why Kirk Herbstreit isn’t as popular with Buckeye fans as Howard is with Wolverine fans. Herbstreit has gone to extreme lengths to project neutrality and criticized the Ohio State fanbase on multiple occasions.

But this commentary goes beyond rivalry trolling and makes you wonder what games Desmond Howard is watching. The two-year cutoff is convenient given Jeremiah Smith had 5 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in a national championship game, including the game-clinching catch.

As for this season, before the Sayin injury, Smith put up spectacular numbers in Ohio State’s biggest games.

At #4 Texas, he put up 8 catches for 164 yards and a score before the team collapsed in the fourth quarter to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Against #14 Iowa, he had 11 catches for 206 yards and a score.

Against #5 Indiana, he also led the Buckeyes with 4 catches for 68 yards and another touchdown.

What else is Jeremiah Smith supposed to do at this point? Even in last year’s playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes he posted 157 yards and a touchdown. Against Oregon, he went nearly two full quarters without being targeted while the game got away from Ohio State. He can’t call the plays, throw, and catch.

There’s a lot of things that you can point to as going wrong in the Ohio State season, but Jeremiah Smith showing up in big games and continually proving himself to be one of the greatest receivers in the history of college football isn’t one of them.

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