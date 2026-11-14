Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The nationwide grounding of flights due to technical issues with flight control equipment has wrecked havoc on the Saturday slate of college football action with the game between Oklahoma and Ole Miss facing the biggest impact.

The contest between the Sooners and Rebels was originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. However, with the chaos affecting teams and programs all around the country, Ole Miss decided they couldn’t make trip in time.

The game has now been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in a rare instance of a major college football game being played on a day usually reserved for the NFL. And it appears that not all sides were supportive of the move.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny released a blistering statement that shaded Ole Miss for not being able to make the trip in spite of every other program in the country being able to make their destinations for Saturday games. He also said that the SEC forced the game to be played on Sunday, and if the Sooners denied, they would have to forfeit the contest.

Denny’s statement reads in full:

We recognize the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the ground stoppage and understand the challenges it created for teams across the country. As soon as we learned of Ole Miss’ travel issues, we immediately began communicating with their staff and our conference leadership. We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution. After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit. Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans. Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. Their time, commitment, and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference’s decision tonight. I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances. But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved. Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening. We will continue to fight in the best interests of OU Athletics and always on behalf of our student-athletes and fans. On Saturday, we will share more on game logistics and fan appreciation measures.

The move from Saturday to Sunday represents a whole bunch of logistical issues for Oklahoma as the host of the contest. Who knows how many fans will be affected and not be able to make the game on Sunday. And as ESPN star and Bussin’ with the Boys host Will Compton said, Ole Miss could have taken a long bus ride if they really wanted to make it to play on Saturday.

Could Ole Miss have made it to Norman in time if they really wanted to? The Sooners and their fans will definitely feel aggrieved to see their game delayed an entire day instead of a few hours. For college football fans nationwide, it provides a unique standalone game on Sunday if they want to take a break from the NFL. And given the statement from Oklahoma, there may be a little extra spice for this one.

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