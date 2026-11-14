Credit: ESPN

Nick Saban has openly opposed the newly legitimized expanded 24-team College Football Playoff on more than one occasion, and he isn’t particularly fond of the College Football Playoff rankings, either.

On Friday’s Pat McAfee Show, the legendary Alabama head football coach let it rip when Pat McAfee asked him to weigh in on this week’s rankings.

“To be honest with you, I think, at this point, the rankings are a little bit bullsh*t, if you want to know the truth about it,” Saban said. “I think there’s so many games to play and so many scenarios and all that. Who wins what is going to determine—like, UCLA being No. 4 doesn’t mean nothing if they can win out and beat USC. USC being 20th doesn’t mean anything if they beat Indiana and go beat UCLA.”

“As you see people move up and down based on wins and losses—I mean, Indiana didn’t even play, and they dropped, what? Five spots or something,” Saban added. “I’m like, how does that happen? But it happens. If they win this week, they’ll be right back in the mix of things.”

Saban is far from the first or last person to disparage the College Football Playoff rankings.

Upon the season’s first ranking releasing on Nov. 3, the College Football Playoff selection committee was universally bemoaned opinion across sports media. According to Rece Davis, who hosts ESPN’s rankings show, the committee indulged in “some course correction” with this week’s rankings.

Ultimately, as Saban said, objective game results matter more than subjective rankings—or at least they should. Check out this weekend’s consequential slate here.

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