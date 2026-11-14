Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker. Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Editor’s note: Due to the nationwide aviation ground stop, some games have been moved from their original start times

noon

Duke at Miami (FL) — ABC/ESPN Unlimited

Syracuse at North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited

James Madison at UConn — CBS Sports Network

Wake Forest at SMU — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Wisconsin at Maryland — FS1/Fox One

Cincinnati at Iowa State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Central Connecticut State at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network

Davidson at Dayton — YouTube

Towson at URI — WJAR 10.2//FloSports

Merrimack at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus//NBC Sports Boston//FloSports

Columbia at Brown — NESN//ESPN+

Stonehill at Robert Morris — NESNplus/NESN Nation

Georgetown at Fordham — SNY//ESPN+

Mercyhurst at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus//Sports Illustrated TV

Butler at Marist — ESPN+

Illinois State at Youngstown State — ESPN+

Norfolk State at Morgan State — ESPN+

Presbyterian at Morehead State — ESPN+

Princeton at Yale — ESPN+

Villanova at Holy Cross — ESPN+

Bryant at Sacred Heart — FloSports

Maine at Albany — FloSports

12:15 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio State — Fox/Fox One

12:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — The CW/ESPN Unlimited

Nebraska at Rutgers — Big Ten Network/Fox One

The Citadel at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+

12:45 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited

1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network//FloSports

Harvard at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia//ESPN+

Valparaiso at Stetson — YouTube

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Chicago State — YouTube

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

Bucknell at William & Mary — ESPN+

Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+

Delaware State at Howard — ESPN+

East Carolina at Charlotte — ESPN+

Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+

Murray State at Indiana State — ESPN+

Tarleton at West Florida — ESPN+

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — ESPN+

UAB at Temple — ESPN+

Stony Brook at New Hampshire — FloSports

1:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Wofford — ESPN+

North Carolina Central at South Carolina State — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Kansas State at TCU — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

Montana State at Northern Colorado — Montana Television Network//ESPN_

Northern Iowa at South Dakota — Midco Sports//ESPN+

Drake at St. Thomas — WFTC//Summit League Network

Campbell at Elon — WMYV//FloSports

Lehigh at Richmond — MASN//ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay — ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois — ESPN+

Houston Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston — ESPN+

North Alabama at West Georgia — ESPN+

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+

Southeast Missouri at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Mercer at Tennessee Tech — Nexstar//ESPN+

Western Carolina at Samford — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Alcorn State at Southern — HBCU Go

Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M — SWAC TV

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — SWAC TV

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV

Florida International at Delaware — ESPN+

Jackson State at Alabama State — ESPN+

Lindenwood at Tennesee-Martin — ESPN+

New Mexico State at Missouri State — ESPN+

Nicholls at Incarnate Word — ESPN+

3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia — ABC/ESPN Unlimited

USC at Indiana — CBS/Paramount+

Boston College at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock

Cal at Virginia — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited

Middle Tennessee at Liberty — CBS Sports Network

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

Michigan at Oregon — Fox/FS1/Fox One

Nevada at Northern Illinois — MW+

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Fresno State at Texas State — The CW/ESPN Unlimited

Cal-Davis at Idaho — SWX Local Sports//ESPN+

East Texas A&M at Lamar — ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Utah Tech — ESPN+

Weber State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+

4:15 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited

4:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice — ESPN+

5 p.m.



Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+

5:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Central Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

6 p.m.

Oregon State at Boise State — USA Network

Appalachian State at Marshall — ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+

6:15 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

7 p.m.

San José State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network

Louisville at North Carolina — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

Baylor at BYU — Fox/Fox One

Minnesota at Penn State — FS1/Fox One

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+

Troy at South Alabama — ESPN+

7:15 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Tulsa — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Texas at LSU — ABC/ESPN Unlimited

Purdue at Iowa — NBC/Peacock

UNLV at New Mexico — The CW/ESPN Unlimited

Stanford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited

7:45 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited

9 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

9:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Utah State at San Diego State — USA Network

10 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas-El Paso — FS1/Fox One

10:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Fox/Fox One

Colorado State at Washington State — CBS Sports Network

Idaho State at Montana — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

11 p.m.

North Dakota State at Hawai’i — The CW/ESPN Unlimited

Pregame and Studio Shows

College GameDay live from Boise State University, Boise, ID — ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, 9 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ — Fox/Fox One, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ — FS1/Fox One, 11 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

CW College Football Countdown — The CW/ESPN Unlimited, noon

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Marty & McGee live the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Duke vs. Miami College Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, noon

Big 12 Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 12:30 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: Baylor vs. BYU — BYUtv, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Today+ — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS/Paramount+, 2:30 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

College Countdown — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.

USC vs. Indiana College Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3:45 p.m.

Big 12 Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 4:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.

B1G College Countdown — NBCSN Extra/Peaxock, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6:45 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

College Football Extra — Fox/Fox One, 7 p.m.

B1G College Countdown — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m

Florida vs. Kentucky College Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7:15 p.m.

College Cooldown — NBCSN Extra/Peacock, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1/Fox One, 9 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9;15 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Football Final — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

The post College football viewing picks for November 14, 2026: How to watch Week 11 appeared first on Awful Announcing.