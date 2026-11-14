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College Football Viewing Picks
By Ken Fang,13 days ago
All Times Eastern
Editor’s note: Due to the nationwide aviation ground stop, some games have been moved from their original start times
noon
Duke at Miami (FL) — ABC/ESPN Unlimited
Syracuse at North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited
James Madison at UConn — CBS Sports Network
Wake Forest at SMU — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
Wisconsin at Maryland — FS1/Fox One
Cincinnati at Iowa State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Central Connecticut State at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network
Davidson at Dayton — YouTube
Towson at URI — WJAR 10.2//FloSports
Merrimack at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus//NBC Sports Boston//FloSports
Columbia at Brown — NESN//ESPN+
Stonehill at Robert Morris — NESNplus/NESN Nation
Georgetown at Fordham — SNY//ESPN+
Mercyhurst at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus//Sports Illustrated TV
Butler at Marist — ESPN+
Illinois State at Youngstown State — ESPN+
Norfolk State at Morgan State — ESPN+
Presbyterian at Morehead State — ESPN+
Princeton at Yale — ESPN+
Villanova at Holy Cross — ESPN+
Bryant at Sacred Heart — FloSports
Maine at Albany — FloSports
12:15 p.m.
Northwestern at Ohio State — Fox/Fox One
12:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson — The CW/ESPN Unlimited
Nebraska at Rutgers — Big Ten Network/Fox One
The Citadel at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+
12:45 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited
1 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network//FloSports
Harvard at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia//ESPN+
Valparaiso at Stetson — YouTube
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Chicago State — YouTube
Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+
Bucknell at William & Mary — ESPN+
Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+
Delaware State at Howard — ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte — ESPN+
Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+
Murray State at Indiana State — ESPN+
Tarleton at West Florida — ESPN+
Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — ESPN+
UAB at Temple — ESPN+
Stony Brook at New Hampshire — FloSports
1:30 p.m.
East Tennessee State at Wofford — ESPN+
North Carolina Central at South Carolina State — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Kansas State at TCU — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
Montana State at Northern Colorado — Montana Television Network//ESPN_
Northern Iowa at South Dakota — Midco Sports//ESPN+
Drake at St. Thomas — WFTC//Summit League Network
Campbell at Elon — WMYV//FloSports
Lehigh at Richmond — MASN//ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay — ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois — ESPN+
Houston Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Sam Houston — ESPN+
North Alabama at West Georgia — ESPN+
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+
Southeast Missouri at Charleston Southern — ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Mercer at Tennessee Tech — Nexstar//ESPN+
Western Carolina at Samford — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas A&M — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
Alcorn State at Southern — HBCU Go
Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M — SWAC TV
Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — SWAC TV
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV
Florida International at Delaware — ESPN+
Jackson State at Alabama State — ESPN+
Lindenwood at Tennesee-Martin — ESPN+
New Mexico State at Missouri State — ESPN+
Nicholls at Incarnate Word — ESPN+
3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia — ABC/ESPN Unlimited
USC at Indiana — CBS/Paramount+
Boston College at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock
Cal at Virginia — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited
Middle Tennessee at Liberty — CBS Sports Network
Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
Michigan at Oregon — Fox/FS1/Fox One
Nevada at Northern Illinois — MW+
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+
Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Fresno State at Texas State — The CW/ESPN Unlimited
Cal-Davis at Idaho — SWX Local Sports//ESPN+
East Texas A&M at Lamar — ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Utah Tech — ESPN+
Weber State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+
4:15 p.m.
Washington at Michigan State — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited
4:30 p.m.
Tulane at Rice — ESPN+
5 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+
5:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Central Florida — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
6 p.m.
Oregon State at Boise State — USA Network
Appalachian State at Marshall — ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+
6:15 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
7 p.m.
San José State at Air Force — CBS Sports Network
Louisville at North Carolina — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
Baylor at BYU — Fox/Fox One
Minnesota at Penn State — FS1/Fox One
McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+
Troy at South Alabama — ESPN+
7:15 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa — ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
Texas at LSU — ABC/ESPN Unlimited
Purdue at Iowa — NBC/Peacock
UNLV at New Mexico — The CW/ESPN Unlimited
Stanford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited
7:45 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited
9 p.m.
North Texas at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
9:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
Utah State at San Diego State — USA Network
10 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas-El Paso — FS1/Fox One
10:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona — Fox/Fox One
Colorado State at Washington State — CBS Sports Network
Idaho State at Montana — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
11 p.m.
North Dakota State at Hawai’i — The CW/ESPN Unlimited
Pregame and Studio Shows
College GameDay live from Boise State University, Boise, ID — ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, 9 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ — Fox/Fox One, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.
B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
Cover 3 — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.
College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ — FS1/Fox One, 11 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
CW College Football Countdown — The CW/ESPN Unlimited, noon
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Marty & McGee live the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, noon
Duke vs. Miami College Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, noon
Big 12 Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 12:30 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: Baylor vs. BYU — BYUtv, 1:30 p.m.
College Football Today+ — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS/Paramount+, 2:30 p.m.
Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
College Countdown — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.
USC vs. Indiana College Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 3:45 p.m.
Big 12 Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 4:30 p.m.
HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Postgame — CBS Sports HQ, 6:30 p.m.
B1G College Countdown — NBCSN Extra/Peaxock, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6:45 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame — CBS/Paramount+, 7 p.m.
College Football Extra — Fox/Fox One, 7 p.m.
B1G College Countdown — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m
Florida vs. Kentucky College Football In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7:15 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7:15 p.m.
College Cooldown — NBCSN Extra/Peacock, 8 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1/Fox One, 9 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9;15 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 11 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, midnight
College Football Final — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, midnight
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
The post College football viewing picks for November 14, 2026: How to watch Week 11 appeared first on Awful Announcing.