Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

By Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop, which lasted nearly four hours. According to HuffPost, the ground stop delayed nearly 10,000 flights and led to the cancellation of 5,000 flights, so the chaotic aftermath is just getting started.

The ripple effect could disturb the weekend’s sports slate, particularly college football games, but ABC and ESPN jointly assured fans on the games under their purview.

“Source says ESPN/ABC is prepared to produce all the college football games on their schedule tomorrow and still working out specific details,” Richard Deitsch reported. “Think others have noted this, but Kirk Herbstreit is in Boise for College GameDay and assigned to Texas-LSU.

“So his travel would clearly be TBD right now, but ESPN (as other networks do) will have announcers in place to work that game if needed. I don’t know who would fill in for Herbstreit. Big picture: Wishing everyone who has been impacted by this all the best and obviously the safest of journeys ahead.”

All college football games set to broadcast across ABC and ESPN on Saturday can be found in Awful Announcing’s trusty Week 11 college football announcing schedule.

Shortly after the ground stop went into effect, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported at least 13 college football teams’ flights were “in limbo”:

Among those disrupted teams, No. 8 Tennessee is due to play at Texas A&M at 3 p.m. on ESPN, and No. 6 Texas will face No. 21 LSU at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Thamel has confirmed that Oregon State and Tennessee plan to fly to Boise State and Texas A&M, respectively, late Friday night. Texas A&M Football announced that its game against Tennessee is “expected to move forward as originally scheduled.”

Meanwhile, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that Texas plans to fly to Baton Rouge for a heavyweight clash with LSU on Saturday, and Ole Miss “will continue to work through options” to get to Oklahoma.

Dellenger additionally relayed that Kansas State, Baylor, Arizona State, and Utah have “tentative” plans to travel Saturday morning.

Kansas State-TCU is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET. Baylor is supposed to kick off at BYU at 3:30 p.m. ET. Arizona State-UCF was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, but will be delayed to 5:30 p.m. ET, per Dellenger. Utah is supposed to play at Arizona at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Athletic will continue to provide live updates from across college football here.

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