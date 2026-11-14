Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared a nationwide ground stop. The only other nationwide ground stops in recent U.S. history came on Sept. 11, 2001 and in January 2023.

As of this writing, The New York Times is reporting more than 3,000 canceled flights, and CNN reported that government officials have “no timetable for resolution.”

Olivia Rinaldi of CBS News reported that “an update to the private communications network” connecting the country’s air traffic control system “caused the system to reboot,” and the reboot triggered a crash.

The ground stop is causing mass chaos across the country, of course, and the sports world is not immune. More specifically, a significant chunk of the weekend’s college football schedule is in question.

The Athletic is providing live updates here. All ACC programs reached their destinations before the ground stop. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that all eight Big Ten games will go on as scheduled on Saturday. Other predominant programs remain in limbo.

Early Friday evening, Thamel relayed Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Minnesota, Purdue, Washington, Oregon State, Wyoming, and North Texas as teams in “flight limbo.”

Thamel later reported that North Texas and Purdue opted to take busses to UTSA and Iowa, respectively, while Arizona State plans to fly to UCF on Saturday morning.

This situation is obviously fluid and much can change over the course of the Friday night, but that doesn’t preclude us from understanding the scope of what has happened thus far through the lens of reactions from across sports media. Check out some of the best below.

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