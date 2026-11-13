Photo credit: CBS

Before Noah Eagle could tell a national audience he was calling Sunday Night Football, he had to tell his father.

Ian Eagle recounted the whirlwind weekend on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, telling Brock Huard and Mike Salk that shortly after he reached his hotel room in Charlotte, where he was in town to call Sunday’s Broncos-Panthers game for CBS, his phone rang around 11:45, and his son was on the other end of the line. Noah was only hours away from calling Notre Dame-Miami for NBC, and he had just learned that Mike Tirico would be unable to work the Buccaneers-Bears game in Chicago the following night and that the network needed him to step into the chair.

NBC had ruled Tirico out with a health issue, so the call carried a note of unease before it could feel like good news. Tirico is a longtime friend of Ian’s, and the elder Eagle’s first instinct was concern for Tirico’s well-being rather than excitement over the biggest assignment of his son’s career.

“Obviously concern is for Mike at that point, who is a longtime friend and someone that has played a huge role in my life, my career, and [I] have a very deep personal connection with,” Eagle said. “And then you shift your attention, and now you go into dad mode, which is, ‘All right, dude, focus on what’s in front of you. Deal with Notre Dame-Miami. You’ve been spending all week preparing for this game. This is the biggest game of the year for NBC college coverage.'”

Once the paternal pep talk ended, Ian sketched out a blueprint for the next 30 hours. He assumed Noah would leave for Chicago as soon as the South Bend broadcast wrapped and start turning the page on the drive. He suggested broad strokes on Saturday night, heavy reliance on the crew members who had spent the whole week preparing for Bucs-Bears, and a concentrated three-to-four-hour stretch on Sunday to lock in names and numbers.

According to Noah’s own account in an interview with our Drew Lerner, that blueprint closely resembled what actually happened. The 29-year-old drove to Chicago after Notre Dame-Miami, reached his hotel shortly after midnight, and climbed into bed a little past 1 a.m. before waking at 8:30 for a 9 a.m. production meeting. He then devoted roughly four hours to cramming, leaning on Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, producer Rob Hyland, and director Drew Esocoff for their accumulated knowledge of both teams. Tirico also forwarded the preparation he had completed during the week, and Noah’s statistician, Josh Zaleznik, printed his spotting charts at a FedEx on Saturday while Noah finished his college work.

“I really just approached it like, okay, look, I can’t do a standard week’s worth of work. And so as a result of that, I’m not going to overly stress, I’m just going to do my game tonight and then I’m going to do as much as I can leading up on Sunday. “More than anything, when I got there on Sunday, just hearing from Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark, and Rob Hyland, the producer, and Drew Esocoff, the director, and getting their deep dive on the game, that was probably the most helpful thing for me. Just getting an understanding of what they saw through the week in all of their meetings that I obviously wasn’t a part of. “And then the other part of this is that I had charts made up Saturday once I found out I was gonna do this. My statistician, Josh Zaleznik, went to FedEx and printed them and then brought them to me, because I was still in college mode, finishing all my stuff for Notre Dame-Miami. That was super helpful for me as well, just to save some time. “A lot of credit to Mike Tirico as well, because he sent me what he had already done through the week. So I got to at least see that, which I thought was very helpful, seeing where he was laying things out.”

Getting Noah ready was only half of Ian’s message. The other half came from more than three decades of calling games, and it pared the job down to the one obligation that matters more than any sleepless night or stack of spotting charts once the red light comes on.

“And then the other part of the thought process for me as a play-by-play guy is a reminder to him of, ‘Hey, you got to nail the big calls,'” Eagle said. “That’s really what it comes down to. Nobody cares about how much sleep you got. Nobody cares about how much prep you’ve done. All they care is when you’re on the air that you are as one with the event. You’re engaged with the event, you’re engaged with your analyst and your sideline reporter, and let the game do its thing.”

Noah, for his part, put a little more stock in sleep than his father’s speech allowed, telling Lerner he protected his rest on Saturday night because he knew he would be dulled once the broadcast began without it. On nearly everything else, father and son were aligned. Noah said he learned early in his career that audiences remember the beginning and end of a broadcast, so he concentrated on a crisp open and a clean finish that could contain whatever chaos unfolded in between. He likened his role to a bus driver responsible for delivering the VIP, in this case Collinsworth, to the right destinations. That deference to his analyst mirrored Ian’s insistence on staying engaged with the people beside him in the booth.

The matchup did him a favor, too. Bucs-Bears blossomed into an improbably wild back-and-forth affair, which Noah said allowed him to settle in and react to each snap rather than lean on season-long storylines he hadn’t had time to study.

“So that’s exactly what I told him, and I think he followed the advice exactly to a T,” the elder Eagle concluded.

Noah’s stint in Tirico’s chair didn’t end in Chicago. Two nights later, he filled in again on Celtics-76ers, and how long NBC will need him to keep covering for its top play-by-play voice is still unclear. Noah told Lerner the weekend left him with conflicted feelings, grateful for the opportunity but uneasy about the reason it came his way. Nobody understands that tug-of-war better than his father, who answered the phone in that Charlotte hotel room as both Tirico’s friend and Noah’s dad.

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