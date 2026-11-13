Credit: 'The Zach Gelb Show' on YouTube

Zach Gelb has landed plenty of big gets over the years, but none quite like an entire radio station.

Audacy announced Thursday that Gelb has been named brand manager of 104.3 WQAM in Miami, handing the veteran sports talk host oversight of the station’s content strategy, talent, operations, and branding. The role puts him at the helm of WQAM’s flagship coverage of the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, and the University of Miami Hurricanes’ football and men’s basketball programs.

“I’m honored and elated for the opportunity to help lead WQAM, a legendary sports station that I have great respect for and have been listening to for years,” Gelb said in a statement. “I’m excited to build our next chapter with this incredible staff and deepen our connection with our passionate South Florida fanbase. I’m grateful to Chris Olivero, Jeff Sottolano, Claudia Menegus, Chris Kinard and everyone at Audacy for their belief in me. I am beyond ready to take this new, exciting step in my career.”

A Temple alum, Gelb got his start at WNJE in New Jersey in 2016, pulling double duty as the station’s programming chief and an on-air host for two years.

In March 2018, he made the leap to national radio at CBS Sports Radio, starting out on weekend overnights and steadily climbing the network’s schedule. A December 2023 lineup shakeup eventually landed him the coveted 3-6 p.m. ET afternoon drive slot, which he anchored beginning in January 2024 and through the network’s rebrand as Infinity Sports Network a few months later. Along the way, Gelb also hosted on Audacy’s WFAN in New York, SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia, and WEEI in Boston.

Over his time in afternoon drive, The Zach Gelb Show became an essential stop for the sports world’s biggest voices, producing Mike Mayock’s warning that Tom Brady would eventually have to choose between the broadcast booth and his Raiders ownership stake, Scott Hanson’s pitch to host a college football version of RedZone, and Dan Lanning’s reply to Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft branding Oregon “frauds”. Gelb also broke significant news last fall, reporting that Urban Meyer had “great interest” in Penn State’s head coaching vacancy before NIL concerns scuttled the discussions. When Meyer publicly denied the report, Gelb remained steadfast in his reporting and even challenged the former Ohio State coach to take a lie detector test.

That nearly eight-year run concluded in December 2025, when Westwood One and Audacy rebranded Infinity Sports Network as Westwood One Sports. Gelb resurfaced the following month with a weekday afternoon program on 365 Sports and Rogue Media Network, then added a studio hosting role at Compass Media Networks covering NFL and NCAA football and basketball broadcasts.

Gelb will remain with Compass and is expected to continue the weekly segment he has done with WQAM’s Hoch, Crowder and Solana since 2021, but his new position is purely managerial. He has no plans to host a show of his own, since doing so would require offering unfiltered opinions about the same franchises he’ll now work with directly as the station’s point person.

The 32-year-old has filled in as a WQAM host throughout this year, and he could still step behind the microphone in a pinch. Otherwise, after working his way through nearly every daypart on national radio, he’ll decide who earns those hours in Miami.

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