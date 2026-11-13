Credit: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA on ESPN

If Charles Barkley does retire from television after this season on Inside the NBA, don’t expect Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell to be too upset about it.

Prior to their win over the defending champion New York Knicks earlier this week, Barkley gave a very blunt assessment of the Cavaliers on ESPN.

“Man, the Cavs suck,” Barkley ranted about the Cavaliers, who were 5-6 and struggling to find much rhythm at the time.

Last season, Barkley thought the Cavaliers would win a championship. This season, Barkley thought it was “insanity” for them to run it back after consecutive disappointing playoff exits.

It’s one thing to say they’re not going to win a title with their current roster, but claiming they “suck” seems a bit extreme. The Cavs are running it back with a team that was in the Conference Finals last season. This isn’t a team that missed the playoffs and decided to try again with the same players.

Mitchell eventually learned about Barkley’s rant some time after Cleveland beat the Knicks 115-107 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. And Mitchell quickly made it clear he doesn’t think much of Barkley’s analysis.

“Who gives a f*ck?” Mitchell told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com with a chuckle. “Chuck ain’t here. If Chuck said we were the defending champs and made positive comments, what’s that going to do for us?

“Chuck ain’t doing nothing for us in this locker room. I have nothing but respect for those guys. So, no disrespect to them or you or anyone else, but who gives a f*ck?” Mitchell continued. “At the end of the day, it’s all about us in here.”

Barkley is an excellent TV personality and has been a great ambassador for the NBA since retiring from playing more than a quarter-century ago. But roster analysis and prognostications have never been his strong suit. So if Barkley is saying a team with championship expectations “sucks” after 11 games, then maybe he’s more like those “idiots and fools” on TV he loves to complain about than he realizes.

The post Donovan Mitchell fires back at Charles Barkley’s Cavaliers criticism: ‘Who gives a f*ck?’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.