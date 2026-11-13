ESPN's BottomLine prominently shown during ESPN's college football coverage. Screengrab via ESPN.

ESPN’s BottomLine survived the pager, the flip phone, and the push alert, but it will no longer survive a live sporting event on the network that created it.

According to Newsday, ESPN is removing the ticker during live action, finishing a phaseout that had already stripped the crawl from the College Football Playoff and the company’s marquee properties. Viewers watching the NFL, NBA and NHL on ESPN had grown accustomed to an unobstructed bottom third of the screen, as had audiences for tennis’s grand slams and golf’s major championships.

Asked about the expansion, an ESPN spokesperson gave Newsday the same statement, verbatim, that the network supplied to Front Office Sports in August, when college football became the first sport to lose the ticker across ESPN’s entire slate of regular-season games.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve sports fans,” the statement read. “By removing the BottomLine during live action, we’re creating a cleaner presentation that keeps the focus where it belongs — on the field.”

That football rollout applied to every college football game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS. ESPN replaced the incessant scroll with score updates delivered at scheduled intervals each quarter, and moved programming alerts into a small graphic in the upper-right corner, where viewers learn whether a kickoff has been shifted to another channel because an earlier game ran long. Audiences for the Little League World Series saw a prototype of that graphic in late August, shortly before the football news broke.

College basketball followed when the season tipped off on Nov. 2. Viewers on the main ESPN network saw a redesigned scorebug above an empty strip where the ticker once ran, and the omission became the network’s policy for live game action going forward. To keep fans informed about games elsewhere, select broadcasts featured a graphic in the upper-right corner cycling through scores from around the sport, borrowing the solution ESPN devised for football.

ESPN still intends to keep the BottomLine alive in other corners of its programming. The ticker will continue running throughout pregame, halftime, and postgame studio coverage, and it will reappear during weather delays or whenever significant breaking news or a programming change warrants it. News and talk shows could retain the crawl, too.

For most of its existence, the BottomLine was indispensable. A fan watching Alabama in Tuscaloosa had no other way to monitor a score in Columbus without changing the channel, and ESPN built a reputation as the trusted custodian of that information. The smartphone chipped away at that arrangement, alerting viewers to every final, injury, and trade the moment it happened and turning the crawl into a belated recap of news nearly everyone watching had already seen.

Meanwhile, the ticker kept eating up space at the bottom of the screen during games, and with most of the audience following scores on a phone or tablet anyway, the case for removing it from live broadcasts only got stronger. Even so, the college football change drew a mixed response from viewers, and some fans lamented losing a dependable companion through those marathon Saturdays.

But even those fans probably had a phone within reach, with every score the ticker would have shown just a tap away.

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