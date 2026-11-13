Credit: WFAN

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti took the phrase “feel good Friday” to a new level on their WFAN morning show.

Audacy’s New York studios where WFAN is located has been under construction for months. And it’s created some challenges for the hosts, with added noise, closed bathrooms and coffee stations. But surely, no one expected to get high off the construction.

WFAN recently moved into its new studio which features digital screens and no décor. But with work continuing in the building, the smell of glue permeated the studio Friday morning while Esiason and Giannotti were on-air.

“We’re sniffing straight up glue right now,” Giannotti said. “We are sucking in with every breath, severe glue stank. Every sniff. Right into the lungs.”

Audacy spent a lot of money to renovate its New York studios and it’s largely been criticized by WFAN hosts as they navigated months of construction. Even listeners have been disappointed with the new studio trading décor and memorabilia for a digital screen. But the construction finally led to some good vibes Friday morning.

The glue stank was so strong that Giannotti and Esiason insisted they were getting high off it, and they proved it with an uncontrollable fit of laughter that erupted over a hot mic burp.

“This is gonna be one of those days we talk about for years, remember the day we got high off the glue from the construction?” Giannotti said through continued laughter.

Eventually, someone went to the area of construction and found they were painting the walls with glue, likely a noise proofing compound, and urged the workers to open windows because the smell was traveling through air vents into the WFAN studio. The open windows solved the issue, until Boomer and Gio finished the show feeling like they were hungover from the high.

Chris Russo often talks about his love for weed gummies, teasing the possibility of eating one before his radio show or an episode of First Take. Boomer and Gio inadvertently proved the on-air high can be fun for a bit, until that high starts to wear off.

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