Credit: Speakeasy, Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Acho has heard Steph Curry’s criticism and apologized for his comments about his wife, Ayesha Curry.

The controversy started when Acho and other sports podcasters were up in arms over Ayesha Curry starring in a Roku Channel romcom entitled Second Chance Holiday. But what should have been a proud moment for the Curry family was derailed by bizarre criticism from the likes of LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Gilbert Arenas, and Nick Young.

The former athletes were incredulous that Steph Curry’s wife kissed another man on screen, even though it’s called acting. While Ayesha largely laughed off the ignorant critiques, the Golden State Warriors star fiercely defended his wife and called out the podcasters by name for their misogyny.

“But this one in particular, when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and, obviously, leading podcasts tapings and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife, Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do, even the ignorance behind how acting works, obviously, I tried to laugh this one off. But something needs to be said,” Steph Curry said.

After Steph Curry’s statement, at least one of the people he mentioned has issued a formal apology.

On his Speakeasy show, Emmanuel Acho stepped up to say that he was sorry.

“If a man humbly comes to you and requests an apology, then you would be ignorant and you would be arrogant to respond with anything else than ‘I’m sorry.’ Steph, I’m sorry, not just for offending you, potentially offending your wife, I’m sorry for how that may have made you feel seeing headlines, commentary, all these other things about your wife,” Acho said.

“I’m sorry for the reaction that it may have caused internally, viscerally, amongst you, the central nervous system, how it set that off. I’m also sorry for any tiff or rift that it may have caused behind the scenes. I am sorry for that. Not ‘my bad,’ not ‘that’s on me,’ not ‘hey, you know what I mean.’ No, none of that. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

You can commend Emmanuel Acho for offering an unequivocal apology. However, it is weird that it was more directed toward Steph Curry, with a man-to-man vibe, instead of Ayesha Curry, especially given Steph took offense at the podcasters and their overall views on women. If there’s anyone who should receive an apology, isn’t it her instead of him? We’ll see if any of the others follow suit and step up to make amends with the Currys in the days ahead.

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