Credit: Prime Video

Amazon was probably eager to have Thursday Night Football promote its massive commitment to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, until Kirk Herbstreit chimed in.

With the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering this week, Al Michaels had a read to promote the series while coming out of a commercial break during the third quarter of the Washington Commanders’ 24-21 win over the New York Giants Thursday night.

“One ring to rule them all,” Michaels said before making sure Herbstreit was listening to the promo. “The epic saga returns, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, now streaming only on Prime Video.”

“You know,” Herbstreit interjected. “I’ve never been a big sci-fi guy.”

Amazon has spent over $1 billion to get Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video, with season 3 likely costing upwards $500 million alone, all for its Thursday Night Football debut to be met with the announcement that Herbstreit does not like sci-fi movies.

Nothing wrong with Kirk Herbstreit not being a fan of sci-fi movies or a fan of The Lord of the Rings. But what does one have to do with the other? That’s like Herbstreit hearing a promo for Harry Potter and saying, “I’ve never been a big non-fiction guy.” But in the name of being a good employee, Herbstreit will try to watch the new season.

“You just told me to dial in, so I’ll give it a shot,” Herbstreit told Michaels in an attempt to lessen the blow.

“Otherwise, our bosses will be giving us a shot,” Michaels joked in response. “And not of Ketel One either.”

Obviously, Amazon would have preferred if Herbstreit came out as a Lord of the Rings expert instead of revealing he doesn’t know what sci-fi is. But being shot over it seems a bit extreme. And in an effort to avoid being shot by their Prime Video bosses, Herbstreit will try to learn why The Lord of the Rings is not of the sci-fi genre.

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