Credit: Michael Phelps on Instagram

On Thursday morning, Rich Lerner broke the devastating news that Dan Hicks has died. According to his wife, longtime ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, Hicks passed suddenly and unexpectedly “following an acute illness.” The venerated NBC Sports broadcaster was 64 years old.

Within minutes of the news, grieving colleagues and fans tried to make sense of the impossible by memorializing Hicks as the giant he was. Hicks’s unmistakable voice soundtracked countless iconic sports moments, like Tiger Woods’s Torrey Pines triumph and Michael Phelps’s Olympic glory in 2008, as Awful Announcing’s very own Matt Yoder chronicled here.

But to Phelps, Hicks wasn’t just a voice; he was a friend. And as the all-time great swimmer wrote on Instagram, he can’t believe he’s gone.

“Man…. This one hurts,” Phelps captioned an Instagram carousel. “Really don’t even know what to say right now. There are certain voices in sports that you hear and instantly know who it is…. Dan had one of those voices. A voice that so many of us grew up listening to, a voice that brought some of the biggest moments in sports to life…. And for me, a voice that will forever be part of my story. But he was so much more than that to me. He was a friend.”

“We shared so many memories over the years, both in and out of the pool. The laughs, the conversations, the moments I’ll never forget,” Phelps continued. “Dan, thank you for the friendship, the memories, and everything you did for me and our sport. Gonna miss you, my friend. Sending all my love to Hannah and the girls [red heart emoji].”

Phelps also spoke with Karen Crouse of Sport & State and said he learned of Hicks’s passing after waking up to a text from NBC’s Mike Tirico, urging him to call immediately.

“I was in shock,” Phelps told Crouse, adding, “I grew up with him. And I got super close to Hannah, just with conversations we’ve had, whether it’s about mental health or whatever.”

Phelps additionally lamented that he won’t have the chance to share the broadcast booth with Hicks and Rowdy Gaines at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, as he’d “looked forward” to the trio “getting back together.”

The booth at the PGA Tour, Olympics, and Notre Dame football games will feel emptier now without Hicks, but Jason Benetti will do his best to honor Hicks as the replacement play-by-play announcer alongside Jason Garrett for Notre Dame-Boston College on Saturday.

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