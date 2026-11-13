Credit: The Play-By-Play LIVE

As more information comes out about the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams, one thing is certain: Almost nobody wanted this.

Just this week, The Athletic reported that even ESPN, which has broadcast rights to the entire tournament, didn’t support the idea. And a Nielsen survey showed that 90 percent of respondents who considered themselves college football fans also didn’t support it—which CFP executive director Rich Clark acknowledged (and ignored) this week.

Yet here we are, with the first 24-team bracket set to arrive next winter. And ESPN’s Dan Wetzel believes that by chasing “credibility” with the weekly rankings show, the committee dug a grave for its own credibility and forced itself to expand to please critics.

“One of the reasons we expanded this Playoff is by doing these weekly rankings over the years. They absolutely killed the credibility of the committee,” Wetzel said Wednesday on The College GameDay Podcast.

“And so every week, these things come out, it’s literally a half-baked pie, and then you let everybody tee off on you. And so it is either, in the media, people who are going to get far more engagement on the outrage algorithm of saying, ‘This is the dumbest committee of all time,’ they did this, or they did that. Or, these coaches who sit around and complain about, ‘We’re just not getting respect because we’re not this or we’re not that.'”

By opening up its deliberations to scrutiny, the committee ultimately may have revealed its own shortcomings. Beyond the complaints that Wetzel highlights, even genuine analysis of the rankings each week would underscore faulty arguments. The week-to-week selection of teams that qualify for the postseason is far less exact than a big, fancy rankings show makes it out to be.

And Wetzel believes that the committee was so sensitive to the criticism it faced that it inevitably embraced arguments from teams and conferences that used these inexact rankings cases to argue that, in fact, more teams were worthy of a Playoff berth.

“There’s an entire economy on ripping the hell out of the committee, which undermines the value of the committee and undermines that this Playoff isn’t successful, and hence we need to expand the Playoff,” Wetzel explained.

“It was not an organized activity. It was actually a self-own by the Playoff people who wanted this to work. But you can draw a pretty quick line between deciding we’re going to put out a half-baked ranking and why we went from a four-team Playoff to a 24-team Playoff in four short years. And part of it is they just allowed this to be smashed up, and it’s like, who the hell cares where they’re ranked right now? We’ll find out.”

The committee doesn’t seem to agree. The rankings will continue even under the 24-team format, though host Rece Davis acknowledged they need to be “reimagined” so as not to bore the audience with a long list of mediocre teams in the lower seeds.

But in its quest to spark conversation and be “accountable” in its process, the CFP may have put itself in a doom spiral that led to a result nobody truly asked for.

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