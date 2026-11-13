Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gilbert Arenas has retained famed criminal defense attorney Mark J. Geragos as a trial for felony charges related to Arenas’ alleged involvement in an illegal gambling ring looms, according to a court filing last month.

Arenas was arrested in July 2025 and charged with conspiracy to create an illegal gambling business; operating an illegal gambling business; and making a false statement to federal investigators. A federal indictment alleges that Arenas conspired with at least one suspected organized crime figure in Israel to run illicit high-stakes poker games out of his home in Encino, California.

Arenas’ trial in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in downtown Los Angeles was recently pushed back to February 2027, according to a court filing. Arenas also recently filed a motion to substitute counsel, which Judge Mark Scarsi approved, with Geragos listed as the new retained counsel.

Geragos’ website calls him an “internationally renowned trial lawyer.” Geragos has represented the Menendez brothers during their push for a retrial, as well as Colin Kaepernick in his collusion grievance against the NFL, and former First Son Hunter Biden.

Geragos’ office said the trial was moved to February because of court scheduling and counsel calendars, but declined to comment on the details of Arenas’ case.

The former star NBA point guard turned popular live-streamer was released on a $50,000 bond after pleading not guilty last July. After his release, Arenas posted a video that appeared to make light of the arrest. The next day, Arenas aired a livestream in which he publicly stated, “I’m snitching.”

Since that time, the case has gotten more serious. The alleged Israeli organized crime figure, Yevgeni Gershman, had a plea deal rejected by Scalsi and withdrew his guilty plea. Each of the other four defendants besides Gershman and Arenas also pleaded not guilty, according to LA Mag.

Arenas left his partnership with Underdog earlier this year after an ugly split in which he accused the company of sabotage. The brash Arenas resurfaced with Playmaker, relaunchingGil’s Arena in nearly identical form last month.

The trial is now scheduled for February 16, 2027.

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