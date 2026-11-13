Credit: CBS Sports

Jim Nantz insists he never looks at social media, but the reviews of his partnership with J.J. Watt have found their way to him anyway.

Nantz told Glenn Ordway on The Big O Podcast that the feedback on his first season beside J.J. Watt has been glowing, at least from the corners of the industry he bothers to consult.

The CBS play-by-play voice, who has anchored the network’s NFL coverage since 2004, said his trusted circle of colleagues talks about little else.

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“We’ve got a great thing going on the air, and that’s all I hear about, by the way,” Nantz said. “Again, I’m not seeing the social media side of it, but the people I trust in the business are raving about how the chemistry is coming together and getting better every week. And he is a tremendous guy to work with.

“I loved working with Tony, and we had nine years together, and he’s a friend, as I’ve said a few times in the media, a friend forever, and he is. But now I’m isolating my time on working with my partner, and that’s J.J. Watt. And I could not be more impressed by the job he is doing and the chemistry that we have together. I’m very happy where we are right now.”

The network placed Romo on leave following his OWI arrest this summer and tapped Watt, who had spent the previous season alongside Ian Eagle on the No. 2 team, to join Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. CBS and Romo formally parted ways in October, and weeks later, the network signed Watt to a multi-year deal to remain its lead analyst rather than chase a free agent like Greg Olsen or Troy Aikman ahead of the 2027 season.

The partnership has produced its share of growing pains alongside its highlights. Before the season, the two ran a mock broadcast of last year’s Bills-Chiefs game to build familiarity, and Watt’s debut in Minnesota sounded far more polished than the circumstances suggested. Two weeks later, Nantz repeated an anecdote about Aaron Rodgers’ game ball moments after Watt had already told it during Patriots-Steelers, though the pair rebounded with an exuberant call of the Ravens-Cowboys finish in Rio de Janeiro the following week. In October, Nantz hurt his wrist attempting a “Peanut Punch” on a football Watt was clutching during Bills-Raiders, then jokingly listed himself as questionable for the next week’s game.

Not every evaluation has been as generous as the ones reaching Jim Nantz. Ordway brought up The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, who argued on his Marchand Sports Media podcast last month that “Nantz doesn’t make his analyst better,” pointing to Phil Simms and Romo before adding that “J.J. Watt, so far, has gone backward.”

“Well, I think it’s a lot different than when we were in our careers earlier,” Nantz said in response to Marchand’s criticism. “We had local television, particularly in the major markets. They had a writer at the Boston Globe. We had them all in New York, and they carried a lot of weight. It felt like they did. And now there’s social media. There are thousands, tens of thousands of people that have something critical to say.

“And you know, I’m not a social media person, and that’s why I didn’t see what you just told me that he said last week. And listen, I have no axe to grind there at all. He can write whatever he wants. He’s always been that way. And I’m still working, you know. And there are others, too. I don’t want to just isolate on him. But I stay off of social media because I just don’t want more noise in my life between texting and emailing and all of that.”

Marchand has trained a skeptical eye on CBS’s top booth for well over a year. Last November, he argued that Nantz and Romo were regressing as a duo locked into an uncle-nephew dynamic. After a shaky playoff call in January, he openly questioned whether Romo was doing his homework, and days later he concluded that the chemistry and trust between the two simply wasn’t there.

“He’s never had a good thing to say about me, ever,” Nantz conceded.

Dismissing critics is well-worn territory for Jim Nantz, who came to Romo’s defense time and again as the scrutiny surrounding their partnership mounted. In the wake of Romo’s much-maligned 2022 playoff run, he suggested that critics questioning their chemistry had an “agenda” and accused them of a “misinformation attempt” to portray Romo unfavorably. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, he insisted he wasn’t familiar with the backlash at all and that he and Romo were “trying the best we can,” and when Marchand later pressed him directly on their final call of that game, Nantz defended Romo’s exuberance. As recently as April, he acknowledged hearing “the noise” around his partner while stressing that neither man paid attention to it.

Three months after that remark, Romo was gone, and Nantz is now extending Watt the same steadfast loyalty he once reserved for his predecessor. The difference is that Watt’s tenure remains in its infancy, with fewer than 10 games together and a freshly minted multi-year contract, so the remainder of the season will offer far more persuasive evidence about whether Nantz elevates the analysts beside him or hinders their growth.

If the partnership continues its upward trajectory, the accolades will inevitably find their way to Jim Nantz, whether or not he ever logs on to see them.

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