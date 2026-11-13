Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III is never shy about putting his name out there for any opportunity, and now it looks like his public persistence may finally pay off.

The Fox Sports television analyst has voiced his desire to return to the NFL, become the commissioner of college football, and play for the US flag football team at the 2028 Olympics.

But when it comes to throwing his hat in the ring for the head-coaching job at his alma mater, Baylor, there’s actually some serious traction.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Griffin is expected to be interviewed for the position despite having no prior coaching experience. He has already been working with a former college football head coach to prepare for the interview.

Baylor fired head coach Dave Aranda in October, midway through his seventh season on the sidelines in Waco. Aranda blew hot and cold with Baylor, winning as many as 12 games in 2021, including a Sugar Bowl victory, and losing as many as 9 games in 2023. The program dismissed him after a one-point loss to Kansas, despite a 4-3 record. Interim coach Joe Klanderman has won both of his games on the sidelines, and the Bears are now bowl-eligible with a 6-3 record.

Griffin told Dan Patrick that he would “100 percent” be interested in the job shortly after Aranda’s firing.

“If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn’t just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor. So yeah, I would 100 percent be interested. I’ve talked with the athletic director, who is a guy, Doug McNamee, that knows what it looks like to win at Baylor,” Griffin said.

Robert Griffin III famously put Baylor on the map as a football program when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2011. After injuries put a halt to what appeared to be a bright NFL career with Washington, he moved into television. Griffin is now the number two college football game analyst for Fox Sports after being laid off by ESPN in 2024.

Griffin is beloved at Baylor — there’s even a statue of him outside the stadium. But will RGIII actually be a serious candidate for Baylor or is any interview merely doing a favor for one of the most accomplished alums of the football program? Given NC State’s hiring of former program legend Philip Rivers after coaching in high school, don’t totally discount the possibility.

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