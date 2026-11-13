Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is currently a member of the Washington Commanders practice squad. But he’s going to become a whole lot more famous and it has nothing to do with football.

As the man with the best hair and beard combo in football, he’s going to take those gifts to a place where they truly belong — The Bachelor.

ABC announced that the 27-year-old Commanders quarterback will star in the upcoming season of the longtime matchmaking show when it debuts on March 21.

Of course, Sam Hartman is not the first active NFL quarterback to appear on the program. All the way back in 2004, Jesse Palmer was the centerpiece of the show while he was a backup quarterback with the New York Giants. That caused a few issues with his NFL employer. General Manager Ernie Accorsi famously said about his escapades, “I would have been much happier if he was studying tape the last six weeks instead of getting involved with this thing.”

Palmer was eventually cut before the 2005 season and never suited up in the NFL again. However, he did embark on a long and successful media career. And to bring it all full circle, the ESPN analyst now serves as the host of The Bachelor.

Will Hartman be able to balance the rigors of an NFL practice squad while looking for love in front of a nationally televised audience? The former Fighting Irish star has yet to appear in an NFL game since signing with the Commanders after going undrafted in 2024, bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Maybe Palmer can coach Hartman on what life as The Bachelor is like. Hopefully for the Commanders quarterback, he’s more successful than Palmer was on the show. After choosing law student Jessica Bowlin, the relationship quickly flamed out. Naturally, that’s not all that surprising. Through 2024, only 11 of 49 couples who featured on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette remained together.

Maybe Sam Hartman can buck that trend next year and find true love. Maybe he can get promoted from the Commanders practice squad and make it in the NFL. Or if all else fails, he can always host Season 50 of The Bachelor in 2047.

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