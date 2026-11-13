Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brett Yormark is trading the Big 12 for Serie A.

In October, the Big 12 commissioner announced he would be moving on from his post at a time when college football was undergoing an incredible, high-stakes transition.

And now we know that his destination is about as far away from American college sports as you can get.

On Friday, it was revealed that Yormark would head the new Milan Sports and Entertainment company for RedBird Capital as its CEO. He will report directly to RedBird managing partner Gerry Cardinale. At the center of the new MSE will be RedBird’s ownership of perennial European soccer powerhouse AC Milan. But Yormark’s new portfolio won’t be limited there, as it will also include other sports and entertainment ventures. That includes the new Generali Stadium being built in Milan, replacing the historic San Siro, set to open in 2031. It also includes visions for an NBA Europe team and other business and entertainment ventures in the city.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to take on this role in a city with Milan’s history and passion for sport. I understand the responsibility that comes with leading an organization connected to institutions that mean so much to their supporters and communities. Throughout my career, I have helped sports organizations evolve, expand their reach and create new opportunities, and I look forward to drawing on that experience to execute RedBird’s vision for MSE. I am thrilled to be working alongside Gerry, RedBird and our colleagues in Milan, so that we will turn that vision into meaningful and lasting results,” Yormark said in the announcement.

Brett Yormark’s position and the Big 12 have been awkward during college football’s most chaotic period in its history. While he has secured the future of the Big 12 and prevented it from going the way of the Pac-12 (at least so far) with rights deals through 2031, a ton of power has been ceded to the Big Ten and SEC to make key decisions. Within the Power Four, there is a massive split between the Big Ten and SEC and the Big 12 and ACC. There’s also the Monster Energy deal for sponsorship rights for the Big 12 as a whole that has been widely panned for its garishness and low valuation.

What happens next for the Big 12 and college sports as a whole is anyone’s guess. But Brett Yormark will probably be enjoying a much less stressful life in Milan, however it gets figured out.

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