Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Everyone is watching what the next big shoe to drop will be in the major sports rights market now that the NFL is on hold with its next megadeals. And that could play to the NHL’s benefit as they look to come to the table.

The NFL was looking to rush new media deals before its opt-out after the 2029 season and cash in while the sport was at the peak of American television properties. However, the NFL hit a number of roadblocks , including rising government scrutiny and networks undergoing major transitions. The conversation about any early movement has now gone silent as the NFL looks set to wait it out.

The belief in the sports media world was that an early NFL deal would come at the expense of other major leagues on the docket for renewal. As media companies grapple with rapidly changing business models and growing uncertainty, the billions of dollars committed to the NFL could drastically reduce available funds and bidders for other sports.

But now the NFL’s loss could be the NHL’s gain.

According to CNBC’s Alex Sherman, the NHL is preparing to open its early negotiating window with ESPN and TNT’s new parent company, Skydance, over renewing its current packages. And if the NHL gets its way, it won’t come cheap.

The league will reportedly ask for anywhere between a 50-100% increase over its current contracts, which is a $4.5 billion deal that runs for seven years through the 2027-2028 season.

The good news for the NHL is that Sherman reports there is “mutual interest” from both ESPN and TNT in sticking together. Notably, the league’s ratings have increased so far this season on both ESPN and TNT. And the addition of tentpole events, including the NHL-sponsored, hugely successful 4 Nations Face-Off, has provided a major boost to the sport.

The question is whether the NHL can get the increase it’s looking for. Surely they will point to the NBA’s massive score, where the league secured a massive 11-year, $77 billion deal that more than doubled its existing media revenue.

The sooner the NHL can strike a deal, the better, especially with those gargantuan NFL contracts looming. The question remains just how much both Disney and Skydance will want to save, with the NFL central to both companies’ portfolios.

It’s not encouraging that one of David Ellison’s first comments about Skydance’s future in sports rights was that the new media giant would be “disciplined” in its approach to making bids.

The NHL provides valuable inventory to both networks through the winter and spring months. But the NHL was much more valuable to TNT Sports under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella after losing the NBA than it is now under Skydance. With TNT Sports joining forces with CBS Sports, there’s a much larger content umbrella to fall back on.

When push comes to shove, it seems both ESPN and TNT want to keep moving forward with the NHL in what has been a fruitful partnership so far. But the pure dollars-and-cents calculation may lead to there being a ceiling on whatever increase the league can secure.

The post ‘Mutual interest’ reported in NHL renewing rights with ESPN, TNT appeared first on Awful Announcing.