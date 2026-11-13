Credit: Prime Video

The Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to pick up a surprising road victory over their NFC East rivals. But all anyone wanted to talk about was the greatest hard count in the history of football from Jamies Winston.

Jameis has developed into one of the most incredible characters in all of sports in recent years because of his unique personality. He has documented his love of snow, served as a World Cup correspondent, made “eat that W” an incredible meme, and publicly prayed to the Lord to be delivered from throwing pick sixes.

And somehow even in backup duty with the New York Giants behind new quarterback J.J. McCarthy, he is still providing us with fascinating moments.

With the Giants holding on to a four point lead with under four minutes to go in the game and facing a 4th & 1 deep in their own territory, Winston took the field for either a trick play, or an attempt to draw the Commanders offside. But instead of any normal cadence, Jameis Winston surprised everyone by unleashing the Baha Men cult classic, “Who Let the Dogs Out?” at the line of scrimmage.

“Set, we good, we good, we good. Get ready, get set, hut one, hut two, hut three. Who let the dogs out, woof, woof, woof, woof,” was the entirety of Winston’s snap count.

Amazon Prime Video announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t believe it, both breaking into laughter in the booth. Michaels exclaimed, “You gotta be kidding me!” while Herbstreit asked “What is he doing?”

Unfortunately for Jameis Winston and the Giants, the surprise snap count didn’t fool the Commanders. New York took a delay of game penalty and then punted. Even worse, the Giants defense couldn’t hold as Jaylen Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to win the game with under a minute to go.

Maybe if Jameis Winston would have chosen to go with “Macarena” or started singing “MMMBop,” the plan would have worked and things would have gone much differently. Next time, maybe.

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