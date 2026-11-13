(Images courtesy of Jonathan Abrams/ The New York Times and HarperCollins Publishers)

In hindsight, it’s hard to believe the Oklahoma City Thunder had three future MVPs on their roster for three seasons. It’s even harder to believe that Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden never won a championship together. The closest they came was the 2012 NBA Finals, when they lost in five games to the Miami Heat’s own Big Three: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. People forget that the Thunder were favored to win that series.

As talented as OKC was, everything changed. Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets just before the 2012-13 season. Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in 2016. Westbrook stayed the longest, but he was traded to the Rockets after 11 years, reuniting with Harden.

Author and New York Times reporter Jonathan Abrams has a new book out about the Thunder. When We Were Young and Fearless: Kevin, Russell, James, and the Making of the Modern NBA examines how they changed the league, for better or worse. We recently spoke with Abrams about his new book.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

What led you to write this?

Jonathan Abrams: “My first year covering the NBA was as a beat writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the Clippers, and that was 2007. It was Kevin’s first year in the NBA, and it was a different NBA. It was pre-social media, pre-League Pass, pre-super max salaries, pre-players looked on as brands. And if you look at the NBA then to now, it’s just grown tremendously. I would argue that Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden had more to do with that change over these last couple of decades than any other player outside, probably LeBron.”

Why should someone buy your book?

“Well, for one, I think it has Kevin being very introspective. I think he goes deeper into his reasons for leaving Oklahoma City. I think he’s more insightful about it than he has been before. And two, it shows the changing of the guard in the NBA. It shows the sport’s evolution. I think that’s the biggest question for almost any book: to show why something is the way it is. I think if you’re looking to see how the NBA became the modern NBA, you can read it through this book.”

Were you able to interview all three: Durant, Westbrook, and Harden?

“Russell was the only one that I thought I was going to get, but it didn’t come through. When he announced his retirement, he didn’t even talk in his own retirement, right? Michael B. Jordan narrated that video, so I can’t really bemoan him for not coming through at the end. I do think that there are so many of his former coaches, teammates, and people who experienced life with Russ that I do think his perspective is really well captured in the book.”

What about the notoriously hard-to-interview Sam Presti?

“Sam is funny because I’ve known Sam for a long time. He’ll send a Christmas card, but he wouldn’t talk to me for this book. The Thunder is a very clandestine organization. But I was able to get Troy Weaver as the No. 2, and I was able to talk to Serge Ibaka for a long time for this, as well as Jeff Green and Thabo Sefolosha. So, I don’t want it to seem like I wasn’t able to get people. I was able to get a lot of people.”

What would you consider the most interesting detail in your book?

“There are so many what-ifs that went on with these three players in this short span of time that they were together. I think people look at this team and wonder, ‘Should they have won a championship together?’ And it’s like, they should have won a championship. They should have beaten the Heat, even though it was not close. There are so many what-ifs that it’s almost like a Marvel Cinematic Universe taking it apart and looking at the different storylines.”

Did you uncover anything new about Kevin Durant’s departure from Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors?

“Yeah, I think something that again shows what a different NBA it is now versus then is that Kevin told me that Sam Presti didn’t even consult with him before trading James Harden, so that was one thing that shows the difference in player autonomy back then versus now.

“As far as (Durant) leaving, I think his quotes and telling me – I’m trying to remember exactly what his quote was– but it was something along the lines of, ‘I wasn’t trying to get a statue built after me in Oklahoma City. I was trying to just play basketball and do my job, and if they liked it, then good. If not, it’s OK with me.’ So for him, it was all about basketball.”

What about the James Harden trade?

“With Harden, even looking back at it, there are just so many what-ifs that went along with that trade. I guess people want to ask, was it Harden’s fault? Was it the management’s fault? So much went into that. In the end, he had an hour to decide on whether he was going to accept the offer that the Thunder were going to put through, and he felt like that just wasn’t enough time to deliberate on a decision that was so monumental. But the flip side was that he had to get traded to Houston in time for them to sign him to the contract extension he wanted.”

Sam Presti drafted three future MVPs and, years later, traded for another in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What does he know that others don’t?

“I just think that Sam is probably the ideal blend of somebody who’s going to work relationships and build trust, but also trust in analytics. I think he may be the perfect blend of the two worlds. At his core, he’s a scout. People forget he was in San Antonio’s front office back in the day and pushed San Antonio to draft Tony Parker when Parker wasn’t as high on people’s radar. So I think he’s a scout. He loves being in the gym, but he’s also proud of what the organization means for Oklahoma City and of having players and people represent that city and state well.”

A famous joke from the sports humor site SportsPickle was about Durant, Westbrook, and Harden considering forming their own superteam. Do they ever wonder about what could have been?

“Kevin’s quote to me was that he knew how they came into the league and how hard all three of those guys worked, that they were going to do big things in the NBA just because of the cloth they were cut from. But did he know he was going to be MVP and scoring champion, Russell was going to be a triple-double machine, and James was going to come in, be MVP, and average 30-something across the years in Houston? No, but it’s almost like they had to go apart in order to become what they became. They weren’t going to do it all together in Oklahoma City.”

What’s the one key takeaway you hope people take away from your book?

“Just understanding why the NBA is the way it is. I feel like that’s a big takeaway because the league now isn’t the same league I grew up on, where Magic Johnson was going to be a Laker, and Larry Bird was always going to be a Celtic. It’s a league where players have power and autonomy and move around in their brands. For better or worse, Kevin, James, and Russell really pushed the league in that direction.”

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