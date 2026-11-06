MLB player shares Islamophobic posts

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A day after Democrats made historic gains in the U.S. House and Senate, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander shared his disdain for Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Muslims on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan shared several Islamophobic posts on his Instagram feed Wednesday.

One was a reshare of a post from @theamericantruthproject, which claimed all Muslims elected to office on Tuesday are radicals who want to impose Sharia law in the U.S. Congress. It included an image of El-Sayed, who is Muslim.

The other was a video of a Christian minister who described Islam as “violent” and “driven by war,” adding that there is “no such thing as kind Muslims.”

While both posts were removed, they were screenshotted and shared across social media, going viral as Blue Jays fansand others condemned them.

“Baseball is for everyone,” a statement released by the team read.“The Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Santander missed the entire 2026 season with a shoulder injury. After signing a five-year, $92.5-million contract with the Blue Jays before the 2025 season, he has played in just 54 games for the team and has three years remaining on the deal.

If the team decides to part ways with him, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve done so after a player’s offensive social media posts. In 2023, reliever Anthony Bass shared a social media post that supported anti-LGBTQ boycotts. The Jays released him two weeks later in a move that was referred to as a “baseball decision.”

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