Pat McAfee staying off X

Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The first rule of social media is “never tweet.”

If you can’t follow that one, the next best thing is to log off.

Pat McAfee claims he’s trying to do the latter rather than listen to further criticism about how “soft” he is.

The College GameDay analyst has been hearing it from all sides in recent weeks after getting his feelings hurt by a couple of students at the University of Utah before appearing live on campus, comparing the situation to Charlie Kirk’s assassination in the state a year prior. ESPN seemingly appeased McAfee by keeping the show in his home state of Indiana for consecutive weeks, and he’s kept a lower profile following the blowback to his whining.

Meanwhile, Joe Scarborough came out of nowhere on Election Day to put McAfee on blast for ruining GameDay.

“I’ve just had enough of this Pat McAfee ruining College GameDay,” said Scarborough on MSNOW’s Morning Joe. “I look forward to waking up on Saturday mornings and watching that. And I don’t know if they haven’t got the message yet, but the manosphere that we all thought was brought in in ’24; it may get washed aside. Maybe you weren’t having to be [grunt noise] and yelling at people and being freaked out because two kids in Utah put up signs or say something that might offend you.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the eponymous host admitted he watched the Scarborough segment and was surprised to learn he’s a topic worthy of discussion in the political world.

“I didn’t know if it was on every ballot or not,” McAfee said. “Did you hear they were voting to vote me off of GameDay yesterday? That’s a pretty big one. I think that particular show.”

McAfee then explained that he’s been staying off of X, the everything app, because the comments about him have gotten a bit much.

“I’ve been staying off of X. Just been pretty mean on there, you know, and everybody’s calling me a snowflake and everything. It’s like, ‘Okay. F**k. All right.’ I guess this is me being soft. A lot of X sports media people chiming in. I appreciate that. I’m sure you’re very similar to the situation I’m in. It is very fun.

“I’ve been kind of utilized in the political world. I did not know that that was going to happen in my life… I’ve just kind of pissed off all parties in that particular realm, and boy, I learned my lesson. I’m going to let that is going to be a world that I am going to be dabbling away from in every particular world.

“But yeah, ol’ cup of coffee yesterday, that was a crazy thing to wake up to. And then I got a bunch of messages last night telling me, ‘Did you see, d*ckhead? You’ve been voted off College GameDay.’ It’s like, I didn’t know that was on the ballot. I had no idea. But I am sorry. I am sorry that that is the case. And we will go forward. Jeez Louise.”

In a way, there is a connection between the pushback to McAfee’s over-the-top, red-coded brashness and America’s repudiation of Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election. McAfee is a buddy of Trump’s, and that doesn’t seem like a great thing to be post-blue tsunami.

There’s no denying he still commands an audience and loyal following, but it sure feels like everyone outside that group is pretty much over McAfee’s antics right now. Staying off social media and keeping his head down for a bit sounds like a good idea to try to change that narrative.

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