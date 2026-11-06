Ex-ESPN star shares damning revelation

Credit: All The Smoke/DraftKings Network

In late July, ESPN laid off Ryan Clark as part of a larger round of layoffs, but he nearly walked away months earlier.

In April 2025, LSU star receiver Kyren Lacy died in an apparent suicide. Earlier that year, Lacy had been arrested and charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle in connection with a crash that killed an elderly man.

By October, Lacy’s attorney publicly shared video depicting Lacy away from the scene at the time of the fatal crash. Shortly afterward, Clark vouched for Lacy’s innocence alongside Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after Monday Night Football. Days later, however, Louisiana State Police responded to Lacy’s attorney’s claims and stated that “all evidence supports” Lacy’s culpability in the crash.

The following day, Clark apologized for his comments while appearing on First Take. That seemed to close the loop, but something else was happening behind the scenes at ESPN.

On Thursday, Clark appeared on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes for a transparent conversation about his ESPN departure, his work on The Pivot, and more.

Roughly 23 minutes in, Barnes asked Clark whether he felt restricted in his ability to fully express himself while at ESPN. Clark named Seth Markman as “the only person I felt comfortable with” at an executive level and shared how Markman stood up for him and his voice when an unnamed higher-up implored Clark to stick to football.

That led to Clark recounting what happened in the aftermath of his Lacy comments:

“The Kyren Lacy thing on Monday Night Football, I just remember when it happened. Obviously, I’m close to it. This is a kid I knew very well. When it happened and some of the reports came out about how people were trying to coerce witnesses and doing different things, I was like, that’s foul.” “And so, Scott Van Pelt and myself are sitting at halftime. At halftime, I ask him, I said, ‘Hey, man. Is it okay if I say something? Are you comfortable with that?’ Because, in truth, the SportsCenter is his SportsCenter, and I know I’m doing that in his space. That ain’t something you just spring on somebody. He can’t just be talking about football, and I be like, ‘Oh, by the way.’ He said he was comfortable with me doing it, and we do it. “I remember Dave Roberts calls me the next day, and he asked me, he says, ‘You need to apologize.’ I said, ‘For what?’ And he was like, ‘Well, what do you feel you did wrong?’ I said, ‘Oh, nothing.’ I said I didn’t tell a lie. I said I didn’t misstate a fact. I said, ‘So there’s really nothing to apologize for.'”

After that conversation, Clark said he told his wife, Yonka, that he planned to quit ESPN.

“Because they told me that if I didn’t apologize, I couldn’t work,” Clark explained to Barnes. “And the next day, I was supposed to be on First Take. I said, ‘Babe, it’s not worth it to me to apologize for something that I just don’t feel like I’m wrong.’ We were walking, and she was just like, ‘Boo, I don’t think this is the hill for you to die on.'”

After his wife’s encouragement, Clark asked ESPN PR whether he could write his own apology. He said ESPN initially urged him to post a written statement on Twitter, which irked Clark because his ESPN colleagues were given the opportunity to apologize live on air.

With ESPN in his rearview, Clark can now lean fully into The Pivot, an honoree on this year’s Awful Announcing Sports Podcast Power List.

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