Kevin Durant feels attacked

Screengrab from Ballislife on X

Kevin Durant has no problem calling out a reporter, but he doesn’t like seeing anyone call him out on social media.

Earlier this week, Durant got testy with a reporter for asking about his offensive impact this season with the Houston Rockets. After attempting just six shots in their win over the Boston Celtics Monday night, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle tried to ask about balancing Durant’s ability to open the offense for his teammates with being aggressive. But Durant kept interrupting Shankar, accusing him of being critical.

“Why does that matter to you?” Durant asked before letting Shankar finish his question. “We won the game. Why are you singling me out?”

After he interjected several times, Durant eventually heard the full question and offered a thoughtful answer. But the back-and-forth would ultimately go viral. And following Houston’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, Durant opened his postgame press conference by asking Shankar to tell everyone online to back off.

“I challenged you on a question. It’s all love in here. It’s supposed to be a family atmosphere, right? We go back and forth, but we can do that. Can we not?” Durant asked Shankar and the rest of the media room. “Make sure your minions online know that too. Because I got attacked. You got popular the last couple days. You got a lot of fans off of that. I’ve seen it. I told you, I’m following, bro.”

Everyone knows Durant is following. Durant has always paid close attention to what’s being said and written about him. But now he puts his name on it — Durant doesn’t even need to hide behind burner accounts anymore.

Durant has been a gift to the NBA, and to the media throughout his career. Yes, he’s often perceived as soft and sensitive to criticism for using burner accounts or getting testy with the media. But challenging reporters is ultimately much better than giving standard or repetitive athlete answers.

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