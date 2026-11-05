NBA owner's son named to team's broadcast booth

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Iger doesn’t officially own a piece of the Los Angeles Lakers yet, but his son already has a job with the franchise.

The Coachella Valley Lakers announced Thursday that Will Iger will serve as the club’s play-by-play announcer for the 2026-27 G League season, with three-time NBA champion A.C. Green alongside him as game analyst. The release runs through Iger’s broadcasting résumé in considerable detail without once mentioning his father, the former Disney CEO who agreed in August to buy the Lakers with Josh Kushner.

The pairing debuts Friday at 7 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Lakers open their inaugural season against the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena, with the game airing on Spectrum SportsNet. The affiliate, previously known as the South Bay Lakers, relocated to the Greater Palm Springs region earlier this year.

Before landing in Palm Desert, Iger worked primarily in Central Texas. Spurs Sports & Entertainment hired him in early 2025 to call Austin Spurs games on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, and the organization also put him on select San Antonio FC home matches. He called high school games in the Austin area for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on its Texan Live platform and appeared as an analyst on The Bounce, the Dallas Mavericks’ weekly show on MavsTV.

Iger began calling Indoor Football League games in April, and since August he has done freelance college football play-by-play on ESPN+ along with select Columbia and Hofstra events, according to his LinkedIn profile. His résumé also lists a full-time position in the New York area as a commentator experience coordinator for Spalk, a remote broadcasting platform.

Green, a three-time champion with the parent club, previously worked as an analyst on South Bay Lakers broadcasts.

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