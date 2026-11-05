Charles Barkley livid with kids

Credit: ESPN

Charles Barkley is happy to hand out free candy to kids just like every other house on Halloween, as long as those kids treat him just like every other house.

Inside the NBA returned to ESPN Wednesday night. It was the first time Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal were on-air together since Halloween. So it was also the first time Barkley could issue this public service announcement.

“You damn brats gotta quit bringing basketball cards and stuff to my damn house,” Barkley ranted. “I’m giving you free damn candy; I’m not there to sign autographs all night. I’m gonna let y’all get away with that this one damn time now.”

“I love being home to give the kids candy. I love that,” Barkley insisted. “But now they’re bringing cards. And you can’t be mean to kids. I wanted to punch them in the face, but I couldn’t do it. Come on, man. Quit bringing damn cards to my house. I’m giving you damn free candy — that’s what Halloween is for.”

If Barkley couldn’t bring himself to be mean and punch kids in the face this year, he probably won’t be able to do it next year either. Which means his rant may have only encouraged more kids to show up at his house asking for autographs rather than deter them.

But if the autograph requests ruin Barkley’s Halloween again next year to the point where he has to punch someone in the face, just find the parents. Because there’s a good chance the common trick-or-treater in the Philadelphia or Scottsdale area didn’t happen to have a Charles Barkley card in their costume pocket without a parent’s help. And if parents are using kids to disguise their own desire for an autograph, well, then Barkley might have a gripe.

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