ESPN’s Rich Cimini ‘almost lost my mind’ when Aaron Glenn praised Jets’ clock management after Raiders loss

Credit: Jets Collective / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn walked out of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders with at least one thing he felt good about — and it happened to be the part of his job that has made him a punchline for two seasons.

Rich Cimini said on HMA’s TheJets Collective podcast that he nearly came unglued in the postgame press conference when Glenn, fresh off a 38-33 loss that dropped the Jets to 2-6, singled out how his team managed the clock and its timeouts to squeeze out a field goal before halftime. The veteran ESPN Jets reporter couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“I was sitting in the press conference after the game, and Glenn is trying to talk about some of the positive things he did,” Cimini said. “And he mentioned how they used the clock at the end of the first half to get the field goal and how we used our timeouts, and he lauded their clock management. I’m thinking to myself, like, what? I mean, that should be a given. You don’t take bows for that.”

Glenn picked an odd place to plant his flag, given how the previous three weeks had gone.

The 54-year-old head coach appeared confused about which team would receive the second-half kickoff against the Patriots in mid-October, telling CBS at halftime that the Jets were getting the ball when New England was. A week later, he sat on all three timeouts while the previously winless Dolphins drove for a touchdown before the break, then admitted afterward that he should have used them in a 28-25 loss. That sequence left the Jets outscored 107-6 in the final two minutes of first halves under Glenn, a figure so grim that Mike Tomlin suggested on NBC that the Jets should be practicing the two-minute drill every day.

Judging by how the Jets closed the first half against Las Vegas, Tomlin’s advice may have finally sunk in. Whatever practice time went toward the two-minute drill evidently didn’t extend to fourth down. On Monday, the New York Post’s Brian Costello pressed Glenn on why he settled for field goals on the Jets’ first two drives, and according to Cimini, the coach brushed aside the notion that those choices had any bearing on the outcome.

“Well, those little things do add up to the outcome of the game. Taking a field goal as opposed to going for it, that could be a 4-point swing right there,” Cimini said. “And you multiply that by two or three times a game, and that’s the difference in the game. It’s just the little things that just add up, and that’s where they’re losing these games on the margins.”

Glenn has preferred to talk about what’s going right since his first month on the job. After a 0-3 start last September, he pushed back on the New York media’s negativity, saying he would focus on the positives and leave the negatives to reporters. Twenty-two games later, the Jets have given him so little to work with that a pre-halftime field goal made his list of positives after a loss.

Cimini has been on the receiving end of Glenn’s prickliness more than once. Last November, after he reported a Garrett Wilson injury before the team disclosed it, Glenn opened a press conference by telling reporters to ask Rich and declined to provide any updates himself. Instances like that led SNY’s Steve Gelbs to argue late last season that Glenn’s running fights with reporters was costing him the benefit of the doubt, and that a coach can only get away with picking those battles when he’s winning. Glenn eventually came around, telling The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones this summer that clashing with the beat had been a mistake born of frustration with other things. By then, a 4-13 season had already exhausted most of the goodwill he arrived with, and with the Jets still losing, every attempt to spotlight the positives invites the same incredulity Cimini felt on Sunday.

With Glenn now 5-20 and still winless in eight tries against the AFC East, executing the basics isn’t progress worth announcing, and the reporters who sit through his press conferences every week know the difference even if he doesn’t. And while Glenn likely gets the rest of the season to argue otherwise, if he wants to be standing at that podium next fall, congratulating himself for a field goal won’t do much to help his case.

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