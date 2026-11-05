ESPN host suggests executing Cowboys players

Credit: ESPN

No Dallas Cowboys fan was happy about their collapse to the Arizona Cardinals, but Skip Bayless has to be the only one who wanted to execute players.

Bayless returned to First Take for one of his monthly appearances alongside Stephen A. Smith Thursday morning. And when it came time to talk about the Cowboys, Bayless took his outrage a step further than his usual throw-a-jersey-in-the-trash schtick.

“We became a national laughingstock once again,” Bayless ranted. “When Quinnen Williams, in a five-minute interview, used the word execute 32 times in five minutes. And I must tell you, that during Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freakin’ Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game. Execute them on the field. I wanted them to be executed.”

The term “execute” stuck in Bayless’s head after defensive tackle Quinnen Williams repeatedly stressed the need to execute to the media Wednesday.

“The biggest thing is execute,” Williams said ahead of the Cowboys matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. “We gotta execute. We haven’t been executing this whole season. We executed for three quarters, and didn’t execute that last quarter, and the film says it all. I think the biggest thing we’ve got to focus on is execute, and continue to stack days. At the end of the day, we’ve got to execute.”

Obviously, Williams meant “execute” differently than Bayless did, with Bayless facetiously suggesting Cowboys players should have had their heads chopped off after blowing Sunday’s game to the Arizona Cardinals. And even though Bayless was being facetious, Williams still didn’t appreciate the joke.

The Cardinals didn’t just beat the Cowboys. They sucked the life out of them, with Bayless calling for players to be executed and ultimate Cowboys apologist Michael Irving claiming his dead mom can coach the team better than they’re being coached.

If another media member or sports entertainer called for NFL players to be executed on the field, there would probably be more backlash, calls for an apology or even calls for their job. But for some reason, Bayless has managed to make a career out of saying the most ridiculous things and continuing to power through.

Maybe it’s because sports fans don’t take him seriously. Maybe it’s because sports fans have grown to expect Bayless to say the unexpected. But whether it’s raising rumors about Troy Aikman’s sexuality, criticizing Dak Prescott for opening up about his depression, questioning the NFL for postponing a game after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, making fun of Mike McCarthy’s weight, or mocking LeBron James, Bayless keeps on going.

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