NFL superstar denies involvement in right-wing group

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fox Sports NFL studio analyst Rob Gronkowski was forced to set the record straight on Thursday morning after false stories began to circulate that he appeared at a Turning Point USA rally on Election Day.

Earlier this week, Gronk was photographed in front of a Turning Point USA tent stationed outside a polling place in New Hampshire. Turning Point is the right-wing political advocacy group founded by the late Charlie Kirk. The images of Gronk posing in front of the tent for pictures was enough evidence for some outlets to claim the former New England Patriots tight end had appeared at the event on behalf of Turning Point.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Gronk assured the public that he was not affiliated with the group in any capacity, and he had simply posed for photos and signed some things after the group encouraged him to cross the street to where they were stationed.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with (girlfriend) Camille,” Gronkowski wrote in a social media post. “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA. After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving. We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives. It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Turning Point also denied that they had any relationship with Gronkowski, telling CBS News that the former Patriots tight end only walked by their tent.

Gronkowski was one of many former athletes participating in get-out-the-vote initiatives in New Hampshire on Tuesday. His former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola made the rounds, as well as boxing superstars Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

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