NFL gets positive viewership news after slow start

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After some viewership declines during the early portion of the season, the NFL is back on track.

Entering Week 9, NFL viewership is up 3% year-over-year, according to a report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal. That increase is within the range that could be entirely attributed to Nielsen’s recent methodological changes that altered how the company measured co-viewing, the act of multiple people viewing one telecast in the same room. A recent report by The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel suggested Nielsen’s recent changes raised baseline college football viewership by 3.4%. It’s unclear if the NFL is seeing a similar lift, however. It’s important to note that the league came out publicly against Nielsen’s changes before the seas0n began.

NFL telecasts are averaging 18.4 million viewers through Week 8. The two top audiences of the year both belong to the Kansas City Chiefs and CBS. Chiefs-Raiders averaged 28.45 million viewers on the network in October, and last weekend’s Chiefs-Broncos game averaged 28.18 million viewers. Fox holds the next two most-watched contests; Commanders-Cowboys in September (27.21 million viewers) and 49ers-Seahawks in October (26.70 million viewers).

Per Karp, CBS is up 5% overall through Week 8, averaging 19.6 million viewers. Thursday Night Football on Prime Video also continues to trend up, averaging 17.6 million viewers per game. Each of its seven telecasts have seen year-over-year gains. ESPN’s Monday Night Football is up 22% versus last year, though it’s unclear if that number is buoyed by last year’s doubleheaders, which depressed ESPN’s per-game average and would make for a more favorable comparison. Figures for Fox’s and NBC’s viewership through Week 8 were not published.

In data released to reporters on Thursday, the NFL pointed towards the number of close games as helping viewership this season. 71 games have been decided by one-score margins so far this season, tied with 2022 for the most in NFL history through eight weeks. 38 games have had a game-winning score in the final five minutes or overtime, tied with 2021 for the most through eight weeks.

Be it close games, Nielsen changes, or just normal viewership fluctuations, the league likes when ratings go up. And so far this season, the NFL continues to display its strength in viewership.

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