ESPN host scammed by colleague

Credit: ESPN, ESPN New York

Everything was fine between Peter Rosenberg and Kimberley A. Martin until one of them tried to sell popcorn to the other.

Rosenberg and Martin were on First Take Wednesday morning. And in the afternoon, Martin joined Rosenberg’s ESPN New York radio show with Don La Greca and Alan Hahn. During the radio appearance, Martin joked about Rosenberg being a “diva” on First Take earlier in the day, which prompted Rosenberg to accuse Martin of holding him up for $50. But even while accusing Martin of holding him up for $50, he didn’t realize he was being scammed by his ESPN colleague.

Despite being longtime colleagues, Wednesday was the first time Rosenberg and Martin met in person. And upon meeting, Martin told Rosenberg about a popcorn fundraiser for her daughter.

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“I did lie,” Martin admitted on the radio. “I said it was my child. It’s not my child, I don’t have any children.”

Martin’s admission stunned Rosenberg, who interjected her recap of the $50 popcorn sale to ask, “You were literally lying?”

“Oh, did we not talk about that?” Martin asked innocently. “She’s like my niece…did I Nigerian prince him? I did.”

But Martin’s honesty didn’t appear to make Rosenberg feel any better about the spend. Especially for a product he didn’t really want.

“I cannot believe you got me to spend $45 on godforsaken popcorn that I’m never gonna eat and it’s not your kid? This is such a violation!” Rosenberg ranted.

Martin insisted it’s really good popcorn and urged Rosenberg to think about the kids and all the good his $45 or $50 can do for them.

“I don’t give a damn about that Montessori school!” Rosenberg continued. “This isn’t for poor children, it’s for a Montessori school!”

Now that Martin told the truth about the popcorn sale not being for her daughter, Rosenberg pressed her to tell the truth on whether she knew he was only buying popcorn because he believed it was for her daughter.

“Yeah, that’s how scams work,” Martin admitted without any hesitation. “Did I run up and get everybody to donate to my beloved niece’s little popcorn drive situation? Yes I did…run me my money, that’s what fundraising is.”

Credit Martin for coming clean. She didn’t have to. She could have maintained it was for her daughter and continued the bit every time her niece has a fundraiser for her Montessori school. But once she secured the popcorn sales, Martin decided to end the façade and admit she does not have a daughter.

Maybe it will make Rosenberg feel better to know Martin did the same thing to Jason McCourty and Jeff Saturday, similarly getting them to buy popcorn for her “daughter.”

The honesty wasn’t good enough for Rosenberg who ultimately retaliated by wishing a near-death coughing fit on Martin while covering the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys this weekend. And now we wait to learn if fate is real.

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