Former ESPN star lands new role

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Everett is set to jump back into television for a special event this weekend.

The former longtime SportsCenter anchor is teaming up with USA Network this Saturday to serve as an on-site host and reporter for the National University Bill Walton Classic between Colorado and San Diego State. The event honors the late, beloved broadcaster Bill Walton through some of his favorite things: tie-dye, the Grateful Dead, and of course, the Pac-12.

Everett, who departed ESPN in 2023 after 23 years with the network, shared a close relationship with Walton throughout his time at the Worldwide Leader, so it didn’t take much to get him on board with participating in this weekend’s festivities.

“They (USA Sports) had me at, Bill,” Everett said in a statement to Awful Announcing. “Bill Walton was a boyhood idol while a Trailblazer and ended up being a friend thanks to the stars aligning. It’s a privilege to be associated with a game that honors him. I’m greatly appreciative of the USA Sports team including me in the presentation. Rust never sleeps.”

The Bill Walton Classic marks the first men’s basketball game of USA Sports’ new five-year Pac-12 media rights deal, which began this football season. Guy Haberman will handle play-by-play duties for the game, with Don MacLean serving as game analyst.

USA Network will air 50 Pac-12 men’s college basketball games this season as part of its new agreement. The Versant-owned network will also continue its partnership with the Atlantic 10, airing 21 regular-season and 10 A10 Tournament games this season. USA Sports announced its full talent roster for college basketball season earlier this week.

While Everett’s participation with the network will seemingly be a one-off, it’s perhaps the perfect assignment to welcome the former ESPN star back to a national television audience. Since his ESPN exit in 2023, Everett has worked for the Portland Trail Blazers, though he found out he was the latest casualty of Tom Dundon’s frugality over the summer, and has also launched a digital show with former SportsCenter partner Stan Verrett.

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