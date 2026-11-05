Curt Cignetti takes issue with ESPN talent's SEC bias

Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Curt Cignetti believes ESPN’s college football analysts take their talking points straight from the top, and while he insisted the point needed no further explanation, it turned out to be the prelude to much more.

In a pair of clips shared by Kirkwood and Dunn, the Indiana head coach took aim at the network’s college football apparatus this week, shortly after the College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the season on ESPN Tuesday night.

“Come on. These people, and there’s a whole bunch of them, they march out of the tent, and they’re given instructions on what to say,” Cignetti said. “And they follow the company line. Right, and I don’t need to go any further.”

As far as Cignetti is concerned, ESPN’s company line exists to promote the SEC. The Worldwide Leader pays the conference billions for its media rights, owns and operates the SEC Network, and holds the rights to the playoff itself, including the weekly Tuesday night reveal that turns the committee’s deliberations into primetime programming. The Big Ten, meanwhile, has been a Fox conference since 2022, when ESPN walked away from negotiations and the league finalized deals with Fox, CBS and NBC that removed Big Ten football from ESPN’s airwaves for the first time in roughly four decades.

“SEC gets a lot of love from the ESPN, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum,” Indiana’s head coach continued. “So that’s why you see all these SEC teams up there, you know, and some good two-loss teams from the Big Ten, not quite as high. But like I said, it’s all going to be played out on the field.”

Cignetti was the second Big Ten coach in as many days to needle ESPN over its playoff stewardship. On Tuesday, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz joked that the Hawkeyes probably wouldn’t make the rankings because they play on Fox, citing ESPN’s scant coverage of the Fox-exclusive World Series as evidence the network promotes only the events it broadcasts.

Despite Ferentz’s prognostication, the Hawkeyes managed to sneak past ESPN’s supposed Fox embargo, landing at No. 19 with a 6-2 record, while Cignetti’s Hoosiers debuted at No. 4 with an 8-1 record. Even that didn’t placate Cignetti, who took to social media to defend Indiana’s résumé with a terse reminder that “facts are stubborn things.”

His larger objection, though, seemed to concern the rest of the rankings, as the SEC claimed 10 of the 25 spots, more than any other conference, despite boasting no undefeated teams and six with two losses. Two-loss Alabama debuted directly behind Indiana at No. 5, while Ohio State, which also has two losses and dealt the Hoosiers their lone defeat in a 19-15 game last month, languished seven spots lower at No. 12.

Rankings like these are a large part of why the weekly reveal invites so much skepticism, even among those who work at ESPN. Kirk Herbstreit, the network’s most prominent college football analyst, has publicly called for its end, and our own Matt Yoder has argued it should be abolished. ESPN, however, has little incentive to part with a program that averaged roughly 1.7 million viewers per week last season. The network may have to rethink it soon anyway, as Rece Davis, who hosts the broadcast, acknowledged this week that the format needs to be reimagined once the playoff expands to 24 teams.

The committee will unveil its next rankings Tuesday, Nov. 10, at approximately 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, giving the network’s analysts another opportunity to march out of the tent and, in Cignetti’s estimation, recite the company line.

The post Curt Cignetti accuses ESPN talent of following ‘the company line’ on SEC in CFP rankings appeared first on Awful Announcing.