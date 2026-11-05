Chris Russo slams NFL primetime slate

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL remains a ratings behemoth.

While other sports can post big numbers across the country, they are all simply fighting for second place to the NFL. Despite this dominance, the league clearly has ambitions of taking its reach even further, expanding its international series with each year, and finding more and more national windows to sneak games into.

It wasn’t that long ago that the only Thursday that came with pro football was Thanksgiving. Now, it’s a weekly feature, joined by games on Black Friday, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and whatever other days the NFL can find room for them.

But all of this expansion runs the risk of thinning the product, and we’ve already begun to see some of the consequences of attempting to get so many games into their own windows. So far this year, we’ve seen the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles have had brutal primetime stretches, with both teams starting backup quarterbacks for at least some of the run. Now, it’s the winless Los Angeles Chargers who are the current primetime albatross, with three games left on the schedule set to receive a national audience.

Back when primetime football was limited to Sunday and Monday night, it was pretty easy to make sure that whatever game slotted into the spot was a pretty good one, as there were simply more options to choose from. But as more and more primetime spots have opened up, suddenly resources have gotten limited, and the effect is noticeable.

Chris Russo raised concerns about the upcoming NFL primetime slate. On his SiriusXM show, Russo warned of a brutal stretch of games that we still have left on the schedule.

“They have 13. Thirteen games that they are dead with these primetime scenarios between now and January, whatever that last week is. I think it’s 13 games,” Russo said. “I don’t want to hear about one team. I want both teams having a chance. New England at the Chargers, that game stinks. Cincinnati at Washington, that game’s gonna stink. Jacksonville-Baltimore, that game stinks. Chargers at Baltimore, that game’s a disaster.”

Russo saved his sharpest lines for the Christmas Eve matchup between the Texans and Eagles.

“I mean, you’ve got Houston in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. I’d rather watch MSG pregame with the Devils than watch that. I mean, or worse, look at the dopey fire log. The Yule log with the freaking egg nog, than sit there and watch Houston and the Eagles on Christmas Eve. And I’m looking to do anything on Christmas Eve. The last thing I’m looking to do is wrap a present, look at a Christmas tree, or go to church. It’s the last thing I want to do. But I might be forced to this year as I can’t have anything to look forward to with Houston and Philadelphia.”

Coming into the season, it’s easy to see how that matchup might’ve looked like ratings gold. But with the Eagles now losers of six straight and with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts done for the year, it feels like we might be in for a rough watch and too many jokes about throwing snowballs at Santa.

Russo is always one to find something to rant about, but he’s on to something here. While the league has the ability to flex out of some primetime games to ensure better matchups get the better slots, it’s hardly a simple system, and given how quickly a single injury can turn a great team into an unwatchable one, there’s just always going to be some risk of getting a stinker.

While Russo might not like where we’re at with the current NFL primetime schedule, given the league’s commitment to expansion, it’s not a problem that is going to be fixed any time soon.

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