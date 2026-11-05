Steve Kerr shades Trump checks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Anyone who paid attention to the Golden State Warriors over their recent dynasty is likely well aware of the political views of coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr has been outspoken in his support for several causes, including reigning in ICE, restricting the sales of guns, and has been publicly criticized by the Trump administration.

It should come as no surprise then that Kerr was ready to take a small victory lap of sorts after the impressive showing that the Democratic party had in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Kerr joked that he was actually bummed about how the day played out, as it meant he wouldn’t be getting his check from the president.

“I’m disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check that we were all going to get. I thought for sure. I already spent it, in fact. I was so excited about it and sure about it that I spent it already, so now I’ll have to figure something out.”

Kerr was referring to the $5,000 payments Trump offered to Americans if Republicans performed well in the midterms, which he went as far as to use in his advertising pitch at a UFC event the weekend before Election Day. This offer was stupid, should be obviously against the law, and also would not have happened even if Republicans had performed to Trump’s liking.

Given how the elections played out, the point is now somewhat moot, and Kerr is going to have to figure out some way to scrounge together that $5,000 he was a bit to overeager to spend. It shouldn’t be too hard for him to figure out.

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