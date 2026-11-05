Amazon’s ‘Terrell & T.O.’ examines Terrell Owens: a man and a showman

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

The Prime Video documentary Terrell & T.O. is unlikely to change anyone’s opinions on Terrell Owens.

If you’re entrenched in your belief that Terrell Owens is a narcissistic ego monster who wrecked team chemistry, that will remain your viewpoint. If you’re adamant that he is a misunderstood Hall of Famer who loves to have fun, that will remain your assessment.

After watching this documentary, the fairest and most accurate depiction may lie in the middle. Terrell & T.O., which is available to stream on Nov. 5, revisits one of the most polarizing figures in NFL history. Owens didn’t merely see himself as a football player, but as an entertainer as well. He coined the phrase “Get your popcorn ready” because he was a showman. He was the epitome of the diva wide receiver: highly productive and high maintenance.

As difficult as Owens could be, his greatness is undeniable. When his career ended after the 2010 season, Owens ranked second all time in receiving yards (15,934), behind only his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Jerry Rice (22,895). He was surpassed for second place by Larry Fitzgerald (17,492). Owens is also third in receiving touchdowns (153), trailing Rice (197) and Randy Moss (156).

And yet, the controversies surrounding Owens are what most people think of first. This is even though he never got into any criminal trouble and was readily accessible to the media. To be fair, Owens brought a lot of negative publicity on himself with some of the things he said and did. But the media also treated him unfairly at times, particularly Skip Bayless. Owens waited three years before NFL voters finally selected him for the Hall of Fame Class of 2018. That’s a joke.

In Terrell & T.O., Owens goes into more detail about why he decided not to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton. Instead, he made his acceptance speech at his alma mater, UT Chattanooga. Owens was a third-round pick from a small school who reached the heights of his profession. The T.O. we know today is not who Terrell Owens was growing up.

Director Alexandria Stapleton shows viewers a different side of the Owens story that some may not know. Growing up in tiny Alexander City, Tennessee, he was raised by his grandmother and mother. There were family secrets Owens originally wasn’t aware of. Those likely impacted his development. In his formative years, Owens was described as introverted. A sharp contrast to what he would eventually become.

An armchair psychologist could see how his upbringing contributed to his personality explosion as he rose to fame. Owens grew to love the attention that scoring touchdowns brought.

But his insatiable hunger for the limelight also caused problems for him, his teammates, and coaches. His turbulent 2-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles defined his career. He was lauded for playing in the Super Bowl with a broken leg. He also clashed with Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid. He was suspended for insubordination in 2005 while seeking a contract extension. The video of Owens doing shirtless sit-ups in his driveway in front of the media will live on forever in Philly sports lore.

Owens played for the 49ers, Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. He excelled on the field throughout his career. But his greatness was always overshadowed by his antics and his reputation. In Terrell & T.O., it says a lot that two of his former quarterbacks, Steve Young and Tony Romo, speak highly of him.

“From my perspective, he was a great teammate,” Romo said.

Terrell & T.O. will be available to stream starting on Nov. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

The post Amazon’s ‘Terrell & T.O.’ examines Terrell Owens: a man and a showman appeared first on Awful Announcing.